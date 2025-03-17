Rohit Sharma 'one captain I would want to play under': Punjab Kings star reveals wish days before IPL 2025 opener

India captain Rohit Sharma seems to have brought the winning habit back for the national side in the big competitions, with the team winning the last two ICC titles they competed for on the trot. Moreover, Rohit's status as one of the most succesfull IPL captains is untouched and so it isn't much of a surprise that to hear players stating that they wish to play under whom. The latest example of this is Punjab Kings' breakout star Shashank Singh. Rohit Sharma is the joint-most succesfull captain of all time in the IPL(BCCI)

“Everyone says that he [Rohit] backs his players to the hilt; gives them plenty of chances,” said Shashank on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube show. "He is a very smart captain. His one-liners (on the field) are also quite funny. If you ask me one captain I would want to play under, it will be Rohit Sharma. He is from Bombay. I have also batted with him once. He was not the captain back then. I want to play under his leadership, that's my wish."

Shashank was notably one of just two players retained by Punjab Kings, with the other being Prabhsimran Singh. It marks quite a remarkable turnaround for the 33-year-old, with the franchise having bid for him by mistake in the auction for the 2024 IPL. He ended up being a revelation in the 2024 season, smashing 354 runs at a strike rate of 164.65 as a designated finisher for the side.

The 2025 season will be just his third in the IPL. “I am meeting the coaches and the players after last year's IPL . We really have a good team to be honest. And personally, if you ask me, I'm planning how to do well on the Chandigarh wicket especially because last year we didn't do well in our home games,” said Shashank on PTI.