‘Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya or anyone else…’: Brett Lee's towering comment on Mumbai Indians' captaincy

At a time when Hardik Pandya is facing scathing criticism after Mumbai Indians' defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League season 2024, legendary Australian cricketer Brett Lee has come out in support of the five-time champions. While batting legend Sunil Gavaskar called out Hardik for his ordinary bowling and captaincy against CSK, legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara opined that ‘there is not much’ in the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (PTI)

MI skipper Hardik leaked 26 runs in the final of the CSK innings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Hammering the MI pacer in the final over, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni smoked three sixes against Hardik to help CSK post a gigantic total in the first El Clasico of the new season. MI skipper Pandya has been facing the wrath of jeering fans in the Indian Premier League. Pandya endured a tough homecoming at Wankhde after leaving Gujarat Titans for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik was subjected to a hostile reception by fans after the all-rounder replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai's captain for IPL 2024. With Hardik at the helm, MI have slipped to the eighth spot after losing the Clasico to CSK in Mumbai. Did Mumbai make the right call by replacing Rohit with Hardik? Australia's Lee feels the perennially slow starters will gain momentum once their star players find their rhythm.

'Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have garnered strong backing'

"Based on my observations, it's evident that both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have garnered strong backing from their teammates in the IPL. Delving into the history of the Mumbai Indians, it's notable that they often start off matches at a measured pace, gradually building momentum. However, once either Rohit or Hardik finds their rhythm, their performances tend to escalate rapidly, driving the team towards success," Lee told The Times of India.

'Regardless of whether it's Rohit or Hardik…'

Leading MI in the first Clasico of the new season, Pandya bowled three overs and leaked 43 runs. The MI skipper bagged the crucial wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Daryl Mitchell (17). Hardik's predecessor Rohit smashed a brilliant century against Chennai Super Kings. However, Rohit's first IPL ton in 12 years went in vain as CSK defeated MI by 20 runs. “Consequently, I find myself reassured, regardless of whether it's Rohit or Hardik, or anyone else leading the charge for the team, as both possess the capability to inspire and elevate their teammates to greater heights,” the former Australian pacer added.