Rohit Sharma's larger-than-life tribute to 'work-wife' Rahul Dravid: 'You left all accolades and walked in as our coach'

Rohit Sharma has paid a glorious tribute to Rahul Dravid as India's World Cup-winning coach embarks on a new chapter in his life. Dravid, a former India captain, became the head coach in November of 2021, his journey culminating on June 29, 2024, when India beat South Africa to win the T20 World Cup and end an agonising 11-year-long wait to lift an ICC trophy. Dravid and Rohit joined the MS Dhoni-Gary Kirsten and Dhoni-Lalchand Rajput pair to win a World Cup for India, but while the India captain will continue his duties in ODIs and Tests, he will do so with a new coach as Dravid sets his sights on a new role. The captain-coach pair of Rohit Sharm and Rahul Dravid will be remembered for a long time(BCCI-X)

Together, Rohit and Dravid achieved some wonderful things for Indian cricket such as winning the Asia Cup, reaching the final of the 2023 World Cup and the World Test Championship, making India the No. 1 ODI and Test side, among other achievements. Hence, it was only fitting for Rohit to open his heart out and express his gratitude towards Dravid, reminiscing the near-three-year-long tenure of the outgoing coach.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid approached by KKR as direct swap for Gautam Gambhir with an offer more lucrative than Team India

"Dear Rahul bhai, I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will so here’s my attempt," Rohit, who made his India debut under Dravid in 2007, wrote in a long Instagram post.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma accused of 'disrespecting Indian flag' as captain's new profile picture creates controversy

"Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid urges kids to lower their bats on receiving guard of honour, hero's welcome in Bengaluru Cricket Academy

"That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I'm lucky to get to call you that too."

'My confidant, my coach and my friend' - Rohit Sharma's tear-jerker of a message for the outgoing Rahul Dravid

There's nothing more satisfactory in sports than going out on a high, and Dravid joins a very short list of Indian cricketers to have done so. Having spent almost the last decade as part of India's coaching set-up, Dravid has kept his next adventure a secret. But regardless of whatever he goes on to achieve or do next, Dravid's legacy in Indian cricket will be stamped as one of its greatest servants.

Be it as a cricketer or coach, Dravid gave it his all. He was almost done when India lost to Australia in last year's ODI World Cup final, but as it turns out, one phone call from Rohit and the final urge to give it one last crack is what made a billion dreams come true. Rohit's larger-than-life tribute is sure to be a tear-jerker, but then again, it's exactly what Dravid means to him and the rest of the Indian cricketers.

"This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I’m so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend," concluded Rohit.