Rohit Sharma puts arm around pitch invader as fan breaches security to meet India captain during Ranji Trophy match

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 25, 2025 04:12 PM IST

A fan entered the pitch to meet Rohit Sharma during the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's participation in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir earlier this week drew a significant crowd to the BKC ground in Mumbai. This was Rohit's first match in the domestic first-class tournament since 2015, and even as Rohit – and Mumbai – had a forgettable outing in the game, the craze for the Indian batting stalwart remained relentless.

Rohit Sharma being greeted by a pitch invader on the third day of Ranji trophy(PTI)
Rohit Sharma being greeted by a pitch invader on the third day of Ranji trophy(PTI)

During Day 3 of the match, a fan breached security at the ground in an attempt to meet Rohit. In a video, it seemed Rohit put his hand on the fan's shoulder before the latter was eventually escorted off the ground.

Watch the video here:

Rohit, who is enduring prolonged batting struggles in the longest format, failed to make a mark on his Ranji return. He scored just 3 off 19 deliveries in the first innings, and even as he made a positive start in the second, the Indian captain was dismissed for 28.

A host of Team India stars featured for Mumbai in the match including Yashasvi Jaiswal, who reunited with Rohit in the opening role; the duo also opens in Tests. Jaiswal, too, was dismissed cheaply across both innings, registering scores of 4 and 26.

Ajinkya Rahane, the Mumbai captain, as well as Shreyas Iyer failed, too, as the side faced a five-wicket defeat. Interestingly, this was Mumbai's second-successive loss to Jammu & Kashmir at home; they were last defeated in 2014.

J&K now have 29 points from six games and lead group A with a match left against Baroda where they need to get just one point.

Baroda (27 from 5 games) are currently playing Maharashtra. If Baroda get a first-innings lead against J&K in their last game, Mumbai (22 from 6 games) would be knocked out of the group league phase even if they win with bonus points versus Meghalaya.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
