Rohit Sharma receives big warning ahead of Ireland clash in T20 WC: ‘Their new-ball attack is decent’

Rohit Sharma has a big responsibility on his shoulders in the ongoing T20 World Cup, as he has to lead India from the front and make sure they get explosive starts in the powerplay. In the last couple of T20 WCs, India failed to adopt the fearless approach with the bat and struggled to post big scores in the powerplay against quality bowling attacks. However, since the 2022 showpiece event, India have worked on their approach and made big changes on their side. Rohit Sharma has to lead the Indian team from front in T20 World Cup.(PTI)

However, Rohit will once again be expected to give them a flying start in the powerplay, which he managed to do in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

However, former India opener Aakash Chopra has warned about the new-ball bowling attacks of Pakistan and Ireland in Group A which won't allow India to score 60 in six over easily.

"Rohit Sharma might come in an ultra-aggressive mode but even he might not as you are trying to bat long. So strategy is not changing a lot. Don't believe we will look to and will score 60 runs in the first six overs every time. Don't count the USA and Canada matches, I am talking about the real matches like Pakistan and even against Ireland. Their new-ball attack is decent," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra further suggested that India should at least go to the final to make the campaign a successful one and pointed out a few players will be desperate to get the trophy as it might be their last shot.

“India need to reach the podium to be successful. Finishing in the top two is the bare minimum. It's possible things might not go in your favor in the final but at least the finals. I also feel this might be the last World Cup for a lot of people, so you want them to have the trophy in their hands," he added.

India will start their campaign against Ireland on Wednesday in New York, however, it will be interesting to see their opening as many have expected Virat Kohli to pair up with Rohit at the top of the order.