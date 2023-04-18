Rohit Sharma returns, Jason Behrendorff replaces Jansen. MI's Dream11 Prediction vs SRH in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2023 on April 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Rohit Sharma-led side will hope to continue their good form and notch up their third consecutive win of the season. MI are currently eighth on the points table having won two and lost two of their four games. Rohit Sharma in action for MI.(AP)

MI lost to RCB and CSK in their opening two games but have since bounced back with wins against DC and KKR. Mumbai Indians made it two wins in a row as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ishan Kishan's blistering innings of 58(25) coupled with a supporting knock from Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 25) helped a dominant MI beat KKR by five wickets with 14 balls to spare after their bowlers had bounced back brilliantly in the second half of the first innings to restrict KKR to 185/6 following a superb maiden century by Venkatesh Iyer (104 off 51).

Kishan and SKY, both returned to form against KKR and will now look to dominate opposition bowlers in the upcoming games. Tilak Varma is the top run-scorer for the franchise with 177 runs at a strike rate of 150.

SKY captained MI for the first time as Rohit Sharma was suffering from a stomach bug. The hit-man did come on in the second innings as an Impact player and scored 20 runs before being dismissed by Suyash Sharma.

Rohit would be expected to return to the playing XI against SRH if fully fit.

Jofra Archer has only played a solitary game for MI this season, the opener against RCB. Before the game against KKR, head coach Mark Boucher confirmed that Archer will miss a few more games as he recovers from a small injury.

Riley Meredith, who was signed as a replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson, is expected to continue in the starting XI in Archer’s absence.

Duan Jansen made his IPL and MI debut as he replaced Jason Behrendorff in the playing XI but conceded more than 50 runs in his four overs. Behrendorff could replace him in the starting XI next game against SRH. Meredith and Behrendorff have combined for 7 wickets so far this season.

Spinners Piyush Chawla and Hrithik Shokeen have picked up a combined 8 wickets in the four games.

Arjun Tendulkar etched his name in the record books as he made his IPL debut at the Wankhede stadium. Representing MI, the same team his father Sachin represented for six seasons from 2008 to 2013. They became the first father-son duo to play in the IPL.

MI's likely XI vs SRH:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera.

All-Rounders: Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.

Impact Player

Depending on whether MI bat or field first, Tendulkar and David could be used as the Impact Player.

