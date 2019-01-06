Rohit Sharma reveals his daughter’s name, pens beautiful poem for her

India’s limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma revealed his daughter’s name on Twitter and wrote a beautiful poem for her along with a link for the song Girls Like You by Maroon 5. Rohit Sharma became a proud father of a baby girl on December 31.

I spent last night

On the last flight to you ❤️

Took a whole day up

Trying to get way up



Baby Samaira ❤️https://t.co/xR2fjlvwOr This video never fails to give me goosebumps @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/XPNtfwS4qX — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 6, 2019

Earlier, Rohit Sharma shared an adorable photograph with the newborn. In the picture, the baby could be seen holding fingers of her father and mother Ritika Sajdeh.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: ‘No desperation whatsoever’ - Ricky Ponting blasts Australian team

“Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019 ,” Sharma captioned the picture.

Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019 😉 pic.twitter.com/N1eJ2lHs8A — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 3, 2019

The right-hand batsman, who was in Australia at the time of his daughter’s birth, flew back to Mumbai as soon as the news arrived. Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Sharma would miss the fourth Test of the ongoing four-match series against Australia in Sydney.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav & Co force Aussies to follow-on for first time in 30 years

Sharma will join the national ODI side on January 8 when the team begins their preparation for the three-match ODI series starting January 12.

The middle-order Test batsman, who had missed the second Test against Australia of the series due to injury, played a knock of 63* in the first innings of the third Test. In the first match, Sharma had scored 37 and 1 in the two innings of the match.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 16:37 IST