Rohit Sharma’s injury ‘under assessment’; Participation in Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match doubtful

Rohit Sharma is set to miss the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings, leaving the side with another problem at a stage of the tournament where it can least afford more disruption. The senior opener is still under medical assessment after suffering a hamstring injury in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and while Mumbai have stopped short of confirming the full extent of the setback, the signs now point strongly towards him sitting out the next match. (As reported by Cricbuzz) Rohit Sharma getting treated during the RCB match. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Rohit had looked in decent touch against RCB before pulling up during the chase and retiring hurt after scoring 19 off 13 balls. What began as an in-match concern has now rolled into Mumbai’s preparations for the Punjab Kings fixture, forcing the team to think about combinations without yet having a full public medical picture.

Mumbai wait, and so does the top order The messaging from the Mumbai camp has been cautious. During pre-match media interactions, the MI media manager said the medical staff were still assessing Rohit and that an official update would be provided when available. It was a carefully measured line, but it also made one thing clear: the franchise is not ready to publicly define the injury beyond the fact that it remains under review.

There was a similar sense of uncertainty in Naman Dhir’s response when he was asked whether he had been told to open if Rohit was unavailable. Dhir said he had not been told anything yet, while adding that he was ready to bat anywhere, whether at the top or lower down the order, and that the management would take a call later. It was the kind of answer that usually tells its own story. Mumbai are preparing for Rohit’s possible absence, but they are still working through the shape of the replacement rather than announcing it outright.

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That matters because replacing Rohit is not just a selection issue. It is a structural one. He remains one of the Mumbai Indians’ most important top-order figures, not merely because of his reputation but because of the control he can bring to an innings. He can manage the powerplay, absorb early pressure and help settle the batting order around him. For a side that has already had a shaky start to the season, that sort of experience becomes even more valuable when results are not yet flowing.

If Rohit misses the Punjab Kings game, Mumbai will have to decide whether to go with a straight replacement or a wider reshuffle. That could mean promoting someone like Naman Dhir, adjusting roles in the middle order, or reworking the batting sequence altogether. None of those changes is small when a team is already trying to correct an early-season imbalance.

The timing makes the problem sharper. Mumbai have not had the kind of start that gives teams breathing room, and an injury to a senior batter only increases the pressure on those around him. It also raises the stakes for whoever comes in, because the role is not simply about filling a slot on the teamsheet. It is about trying to replace presence, calm and control at the top.

For now, the cleanest line is also the most useful one: Rohit Sharma is set to miss the Punjab Kings clash, but the Mumbai Indians are still waiting to give a final official word on the extent of his hamstring injury. Until that comes, the team is left planning around a likely absence while keeping the longer-term concern locked behind closed doors