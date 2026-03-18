Rohit Sharma’s ‘new version’ has Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians excited for IPL 2026

Another season of the Indian Premier League is upon us. With IPL 2026 just 10 days away, the spotlight will, as always, be split between emerging Indian talent and the everlasting appeal of veterans MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, aka ‘Ro-Ko-Dho’. For the trio, the IPL carries added significance, as it is the only T20 competition they feature in. Dhoni has long retired from international cricket, while Kohli and Rohit now play only ODIs for India. Before the duo returns to national duties in June, the IPL offers the perfect platform to fine-tune the preparations. Rohit Sharma has hit the ground running (AFP)

Kohli reached Bengaluru earlier today and is set to link up with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp, while Rohit has already joined his Mumbai Indians teammates. He has begun training and, having launched Shardul Thakur for a towering six, looked in sublime touch. Leaner than he has been in years, Rohit has raised expectations within the MI camp, with head coach Mahela Jayawardene backing the 38-year-old for a strong season. MI begin their IPL 2026 campaign on April 29 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

“He (Rohit) has done a lot of work behind the scenes. He had a lot of skill work done in the last week. He joined us on the first day of our training camp. He looked very good in the nets. This is a newer version of Rohit as well – much fitter and very committed. So, I’m looking forward to him leading us from the top,” Jayawardene said on the sidelines of the final of the MI Junior.