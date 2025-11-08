Search Search
Saturday, Nov 08, 2025
Rohit Sharma spotted at net session during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match, gears up for home series vs South Africa

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 08, 2025 04:18 pm IST

Rohit Sharma is back in Mumbai, and with India's next ODI series just 3 weeks away, seemed to begin his preparations with the Ranji Trophy team. 

Chances to see Rohit Sharma in action will grow rarer and rarer as the former India captain shifts his focus to just the 50-over format. Nonetheless, with India's next ODI assignment against South Africa around the corner, Sharma took advantage of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team playing at home to join his domestic teammates for a net session.

Rohit Sharma in a training session with some Mumbai coaches and players.(Sportstar)
Rohit was spotted at the MCA-BKC Ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, where the domestic behemoths are playing their fourth round Ranji match against Himachal Pradesh. The opening batter was spotted alongside former teammate turned bowling coach Dhawal Kulkarni, who was overseeing reserve bowlers in the nets while the match was ongoing next door.

Rohit, spotted wearing light athletic wear and shorts, was reportedly only present for some conversations with young Mumbai players, and only did some sprints rather than any sort of net session with the bat in hand.

Rohit tries to stay in form for rare ODI appearances

Rohit enters the next series, to be played against the touring South African side, after a strong player of the series performance in Australia upon his return to international cricket. Rohit scored 202 runs in 3 innings down under, starring in particular with his 33rd ODI century in India's sole win of the series at the SCG following a memorable partnership with Virat Kohli.

Preparations for Rohit and Kohli will both begin, as the ODI series against South Africa starts in just about three weeks’ time. The three match set will begin on November 30 in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, around the corner at the BKC Ground proper, Musheer Khan scored a fine century for Mumbai to help his team recover from early wickets against Himachal. Ayush Mhatre fell on a duck, while Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan continued to struggle for runs. Mumbai stood at 217/4 at tea on the opening day, with Musheer having starred and forming a strong partnership with Siddhesh Lad.

Rohit last played domestic cricket for Mumbai at this very same venue, returning to participate in a round of Ranji cricket earlier this year against Jammu and Kashmir. However, he couldn't make too much of an impact in that match, and would ultimately call time on his red-ball career a couple of months later.

Follow Us On