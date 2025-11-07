Steve Waugh tells Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma 'you're not irreplaceable', warns Agarkar against getting close to players

Australian legend Steve Waugh has shared a couple of key pieces of advice for three of the most prominent faces of Indian cricket at the moment. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose ODI futures face uncertainty on their roads to the World Cup 2027, and Ajit Agarkar, who will play a key role in shaping that path, have received very contrasting suggestions from the former Australian captain. Steve Waugh wants Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to realise they are not bigger than the game(AFP Images)

Waugh knows what it's like to be in Kohli and Rohit's shoes, as about two decades ago, he was standing at a career crossroads too when Cricket Australia's chairman of selectors, Trevor Jones, broke the news to him. "We are moving in a different direction," he told Waugh. The decision shocked Waugh, but at the same time, both understood that it was probably in the best interest of Australian cricket. Today, Kohli and Rohit are on the same boat, and while Waugh understands that communication is key, the Aussie great had a clear-cut message for the two superstar batters.

"The players have to take some responsibility and realise that the game is bigger than the individual. You can't put yourself above the game. You’ve got to realise that the game moves on and someone else will take your place. You’re not irreplaceable. So I think the players can't dictate the game. At the end of the day, the chairman of selectors has got to make a call for the better," Waugh told senior journalist Vimal Kumar when asked about Kohli and Rohit, and the role Agarkar will play in their remaining careers.

Kohli and Rohit announced their retirements from T20Is on the same day India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados last year. Earlier this May, the duo stepped away from Test cricket within a span of just seven days. Now aged 38 and 37 respectively, both are nearing the twilight of their careers, yet their brilliance remains undimmed. Their recent batting masterclass in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney – where Rohit struck an unbeaten 121 and Kohli remained not out on 74 – was a reminder that class never fades.

Steve Waugh's word of caution to Agarkar

However, whether that still holds true by the 2027 World Cup is uncertain. By then, Rohit will be past 40 and Kohli, 39, and the responsibility of making tough selection calls will rest with chief selector Agarkar. Whether he decides to include them or move forward without them remains to be seen. But for now, Waugh has warned Agarkar against getting too close to the players.

"You’ve got to be open and honest with the players as chairman of selectors. You need to have input. I don’t think you can afford to be too close to the players. You got to have some distance because sometimes you have got to make a tough call. Every chairman is different in the way they go about it. I hope Ajit Agarkar has a good relationship with the players, but he's got to have some distance as well. Communication with experienced players is very important - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – what are you thinking? At the end of the day, the chairman of selectors has got to make a call," he added.