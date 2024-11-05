Rohit Sharma told to give up opening role ex-PAK cricketer exposes batting discomfort: 'Gambhir needs to manage...'

Rohit Sharma's recent form in Test cricket has become a major concern ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has offered a big suggestion to the Indian skipper. The home Test season turned out to be a forgettable one for Rohit as he scored just 133 runs at an underwhelming average of 13.30, with a half-century in 10 innings. Rohit's concerning string of scores in this home season: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18 and 11. Rohit Sharma had a forgettable home season in the red-ball format.(ANI)

Rohit has adopted an attacking approach in red-ball cricket as he tends to show positive intent right from the start, but it has backfired for him.

Danish Kaneria asserted that Rohit has been struggling against the pacers at the top of the order recently, and things will only get worse for him in Australia, where the pitch assists the fast bowlers.

"Just see if Rohit Sharma is still comfortable opening or if he should come in one-down and change his order a little bit because he has been struggling with the track in India. In the recent series, Southee got him out twice, and the ball will move more over there in Australia, so you have to see how you go with that," Kaneria told Times of India.

Overall, in Tests this year, Rohit has scored 588 runs in 21 innings at a below-par average of 29.40, with two centuries and two fifties.

‘Rohit coming one-down, and Virat two-down’

Kaneria feels that India should promote Shubman Gill as the opener, where he started his Test career, and suggested Rohit bat at number 3 to avoid facing the new ball in Australia.

"The Indian top order should be Jaiswal and Shubman as openers, Rohit coming one-down, and Virat two-down. They have to manage that. Gambhir needs to manage the long Indian batting line-up, as Ashwin and Jadeja are there, so they have a deep batting line-up," he added.

Shubman scored 874 runs in 16 Tests as an opener, while Rohit batted in 4 Tests at number 3 spot, in which he hit just 53 runs.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Test--a day match--at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26, setting the tone for the series. The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights.