ICC Test Team of the Year: No place for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; only 2 Indians feature in Australia-dominated WTC XI

Named captain of the Men's One Day International (ODI) Team of the Year 2023, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was overlooked by the jury for the Test XI announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. Leading the way in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2023, Australia dominated the World Test Championship (WTC) playing XI with several nominations. Speedster Pat Cummins was appointed the ICC Test Team of the Year leader, which starred as many as five Australian players. Indian captain Rohit Sharma with teammate Virat Kohli during the presentation ceremony at the end of the 2-match Test cricket series, known as The Freedom Series, between India and South Africa(PTI)

Cummins guided the Baggy Greens to their first-ever WTC crown before the star pacer masterminded Australia's record-extending sixth World Cup crown in the 50-over format. Captaining the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year, Cummins was also nominated for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. Under the leadership of Cummins, Australia retained the Ashes last year. The premier fast bowler also ruled the bowling charts with 42 wickets in 11 games.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ: BCCI adds Rinku Singh to India A squad in last-minute change after Virat Kohli pulls out of two England Tests

Cummins headline WTC XI with Khawaja and Head

Cummins' teammate Usman Khawaja was picked as the opener in the ICC World Test Championship XI. Khawaja was named in Test XI for the second year running and the Aussie opener is also gunning for the Test Cricketer of the Year award. Khawaja scored more than 1000 runs (1210) in Tests last year. Premier batter Travis Head also had a remarkable year across all formats. Head smashed 163 in the WTC final against India. Australia's Alex Carey and veteran pacer Mitchell Starc also headlined the WTC XI for 2023.

No place for Kohli and Rohit

Averaging above 45, Kohli smashed 932 runs in 17 games of the WTC last season. Indian skipper Rohit amassed 758 runs in 11 games, and the veteran opener guided India to the final of the WTC against Australia. However, batting icons Kohli and Rohit failed to feature in the star-studded WTC XI for 2023. Veteran all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were the only two Indians who made the cut in the ICC Test team of the year.

Jadeja and Ashwin lead the way

Jadeja kicked off the season with a five-wicket haul and a crucial fifty against Australia. The star all-rounder bagged four wickets and chipped in with a 48-run knock in the WTC final against Australia. Senior all-rounder Ashwin is the fourth nominee for ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year to have been featured in the WTC XI for 2023. The spin wizard was the leading wicket-taker for India in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar series. Ashwin was not picked in India's XI for the WTC final against Australia. The spinner will lead India's bowling attack against England in the home series.