Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma wants to play both T20 World Cup and IPL

Rohit Sharma wants to play both T20 World Cup and IPL

Rohit initiated an Instagram chat session to engage with his fans and said he would "preferably play both" when asked which event he would prefer this year.

cricket Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India's Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma (Action Images via Reuters)
         

India’s limited overs vice captain Rohit Sharma wants to compete in both the T20 World Cup and the IPL this year as chances are that only one of the two tournaments could be salvaged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC is yet to decide on the fate of the World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia, while the BCCI has postponed the popular and lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely.

It is being speculated that if T20 World Cup is postponed, the IPL can be held in that window.

Rohit initiated an Instagram chat session to engage with his fans and said he would “preferably play both” when asked which event he would prefer this year.

Rohit leads four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The star opener also said that it will be challenging to play the pink ball Test when the Indian team travels to Australia later this year.

India will engage in a four-Test series with hosts Australia with the first Test to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 3.

The second Tests will be a day/night affair at the Adelaide Oval.

Asked to describe Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one word, Rohit said, “Legend”.

The Indian vice captain also said that he enjoys watching the batting of Australian Steve Smith and England’s Jason Roy.

