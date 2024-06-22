Rohit Sharma's wicket vs Bangladesh reminds fans of 2023 World Cup final dismissal: ‘Peak of disappointment’

Team India captain Rohit Sharma once again failed to put up a big score and was dismissed inside powerplay in the Super 8 clash against Bangladesh. Rohit, who started the T20 World Cup campaign with a half-century against Ireland, looked off-colours after that and couldn't cross the 30-run mark in the next four innings. India's captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 23.(PTI)

The swashbuckling opener was off to a good start on Saturday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, but he failed to convert it into a big score and threw his wicket away after scoring just 23. He smashed three fours and a six during his stay in the middle and looked comfortable until he went on to play a rash shot off Shakib Al Hasan's delivery to throw his wicket away. The Indian skipper became the 50th victim of Shakib in the T20 WC as the Bangladesh veteran became the first player to achieve the feat. Interestingly, they are the only players who have featured in each of the nine editions of the T20 World Cups.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rohit vs Shakib in T20s

16 innings

116 balls

146 runs

Three dismissals

SR 125.86

It was the fourth over of the innings, and Rohit smashed Shakib for a massive 96-meter six and then found a gap on the third ball to hit a four. Despite collecting 10 runs off the first three balls, Rohit looked for another big shot but mistimed it completely and got caught by Jaker Ali.

It was a handy knock considering his strike rate - 209.09, but the fans were unimpressed with Rohit's shot selection and throwing his wicket away after a good start. While some of them also pointed out the similarity between the dismissal and the 2023 ODI World Cup final wicket.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first in Antigua. He asserted that his team understands the conditions well and the plan is to restrict them under 160.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit didn't have any problem batting first as they anyhow were looking to do it with an unchanged side from the last match.

"We wanted to bat and that's what we got. Looks like a good wicket and depends on how much the sun is beating down and making the pitch slow. Important to assess the conditions quickly. We are playing the same team. Important to stay in the present and not worry about other things," Rohit said at the toss.