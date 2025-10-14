'Rohit Sharma won't be missed. By next World Cup...': BCCI reminded of ODI pecking order as Abhishek Sharma told to wait

A stellar performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup last month, where he won the Player of the Tournament award, saw fans and most experts widely regard Abhishek Sharma as the heir to Rohit Sharma. He was immediately picked for India A's one-day games at home against Australia A earlier this month, with speculations swirling that the selectors are looking at the left-hander for the Australia ODI series, which wouldn't have been a clearer indication of the BCCI's stance in dealing with the entire Rohit situation, keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind. Rohit Sharma has been picked for the Australia ODIs

The selectors did not eventually make the move, as Abhishek was kept on the waiting list. And former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned the youngster might have to wait a little longer for his opportunity, as he reminded the Indian board that Yashasvi Jaiswal is next in line to take over the reins from Rohit as far as ODI cricket is concerned.

Having already made an impact in Test cricket, where he has emerged as a mainstay opener for India, Chopra said it is only a matter of time before he becomes an all-format regular in the same role. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran batter further said that once Jaiswal starts opening with Shubman Gill in ODIs, fans might not even miss Rohit anymore.

“It’s just a question of when, not if. Yashasvi will play across formats very soon. He’s already impressed in T20Is and scored a century too. He’s been consistent in the IPL and was part of the T20 World Cup squad. After that, Shubman Gill moved ahead due to leadership responsibilities,” Chopra explained.

“Gill became part of the Asia Cup side, but Yashasvi’s turn will come. You can’t keep him waiting for long. There’s talk about Abhishek Sharma’s inclusion in ODIs, but I think Yashasvi should get his chance first. If he opens with Gill, people might not even miss Rohit,” he added.

Both Rohit and Jaiswal will be part of the upcoming ODI series against Australia. India will play three matches in the contest, which begins on October 19.

While Jaiswal, who was snubbed for the Asia Cup, has yet to cement his place in the T20I set-up, Chopra predicted that after the 2026 T20 World Cup, he could likely push Gill to the No. 3 spot and take over the opening role alongside Abhishek.

“Whenever Yashasvi gets an opportunity, he makes the most of it. Once he cements his spot, you won’t miss others. By the next World Cup, he’ll likely be a regular starter in the XI, he concluded.