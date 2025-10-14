Shubman Gill put under microscope as West Indies make India regret enforcing follow-on: ‘Could have applied bit more…’

Anil Kumble, the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, was highly critical of Shubman Gill's captaincy in the second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies, saying he could have applied a bit more pressure, especially when the visitors were showing some real fight after being asked to follow on. When the hosts asked the Windies to bat again on Day 3, one expected the game to get wrapped up in no time; however, John Campbell and Shai Hope had other plans as the duo hit centuries. Anil Kumble puts Shubman Gill's captaincy under the microscope. (AFP)

Both batters lost their wickets soon after completing their respective milestones; however, India were made to wait for the win as the final partnership between Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales put on 79 runs for the last wicket. In the end, the Windies were bowled out for 390, setting India a target of 121 runs.

Speaking to JioHotstar, Kumble revealed the chat he had with Windies coach Daren Sammy and how he wanted his team to show some fight with the bat. It was then that the former Indian spinner spoke about the shortcomings of India's tactics with the ball.

“The pitch was really docile. One thing India could have done better was to put a little more pressure on the batters. But credit to the West Indian batters as well. I know we’re looking at it from an Indian bowling perspective, but I thought the West Indies batters really applied themselves. I had a brief chat with Darren Sammy, their coach, yesterday morning, and the first thing he said was, ‘I wish our batters could apply themselves more',” Kumble said.

“They’ve now shown the coach that they can do it. We saw that yesterday and again today. Even the tail-enders applied themselves really well. I thought the No. 10 and No. 11 batted brilliantly to frustrate the Indian bowlers. Maybe, India could have applied a bit more pressure through field placements to force mistakes,” he added.

The match goes on to the final day

KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan would come out to bat on Day 5 as India look to wrap up the remaining 58 runs to seal a 2-0 Test series win. As the match drew closer to an end, Kumble reserved special appreciation for Shai Hope, who scored just his third Test ton.

“West Indies went past the follow-on mark and ensured that India had to bat again. I thought Shai Hope was exceptional. We all know his potential. He’s done it consistently in white-ball cricket. He had a great start to his Test career as well," said Kumble.

“I remember when I was a coach and we toured the West Indies, he played a practice game before the series started, batted brilliantly, got a hundred, and looked the part. Since then, his performances have dipped a bit, but to reach his first fifty after 31 innings and now a hundred today, he has really looked solid. I’m sure he’s now taken that No. 4 role very seriously, and that’s something the West Indies will want to build on moving forward,” he added.

In the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav returned with three wickets each as India bundled out Windies for 390 in the final session on Day 4.