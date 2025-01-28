Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer to give Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match a miss despite flop show vs J&K

Team Indian captain Rohit Sharma and other star players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer, have decided to opt out of the next Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai. Apart from that, India endured a tough red-ball season. They lost to New Zealand at home, followed by a BGT loss that pushed them out of the WTC final race. The Indian stars, who had a tough time scoring runs in the Test season, were advised by the BCCI to play in the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai's Rohit Sharma with Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates the wicket of J&K cricketer on the first day of Ranji Trophy cricket match against J&K.(PTI)

India openers Rohit and Jaiswal played in the Ranji match against Jammu and Kashmir during the big break, but the duo failed to make any impact with the bat.

Rohit's return to the Ranji Trophy after a decade yielded only 31 runs across two knocks, and he looked very much out of form, shaky and not ready to grind it out for long hours. Playing his first game for Mumbai in domestic red-ball cricket in nearly a decade, Rohit's first day on the field was a disaster with the 37-year-old falling for a 19-ball 3 in the opening hour of the Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir.

But on Friday, Rohit gave a far better account of himself to notch up a fluent 28, his best in first-class cricket since a 52 in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand last year.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal, who had an impressive Australia tour, failed to get going against Jammu and Kashmir and scored 4 and 26. Apart from the opening pair, stylish middle-order batter Shreayss Iyer also made himself unavailable for the clash.

Rohit, Jaiswal and Iyer to play in ODIs vs ENG

The troika will start preparing for the three-match ODI series against England, followed by Champions Trophy/

For 23-year-old Jaiswal, this will be his maiden call-up to the national side for ODI cricket.

A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed the unavailability of the three players, including Iyer.

"He will join the Indian team," the source said.

The Indian team is currently engaged in a five-match T20I series, leading 2-0, and Iyer will join his teammates to prepare for the upcoming ODIs.