'Rohit Sharma, you're a liability. Just retire': Internet has spoken after India captain returns low score vs England

Look away, Rohit Sharma fans. You're not going to like it, especially if you were waiting for him to score a big one against England. The India captain, returning to his favourite format, was expected to get some form back, but alas, all he could manage was 2 off 7 deliveries, once again falling prey to an ill-timed shot. The aspect of his game that has been Rohit's strength all these years is now proving to be his bane. India captain Rohit Sharma returns to the pavilion after being dismissed for 2.(PTI)

Rohit tried to flick a delivery from Saqib Mahmood off his pads, only to top edge the ball straight into the hands of Liam Livingstone. The crowd, disappointed not to see Virat Kohli, had found another reason to remain silent, seeing Rohit perish for yet another single-digit score.

Rohit's scores during the 2024/25 season across formats read 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10, 3, 9 and 2, with a sum total of 166 runs from 16 innings at an abysmal average of 10.37. With a handful of matches to go before the Champions Trophy, this is not the start either he or India would have wanted. But irrespective of it, fans have had enough. The internet was not impressed with Rohit's repeated failures, and called for his immediate retirement.

Here are some posts shared by users on X:

India take 1-0 lead

Thankfully for India, Rohit's low score should not hamper their result as they beat England by 4 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Winning the toss, Jos Buttler opted to bat, but despite a quick start offered by Ben Duckett and Phil Salt, England were bowled out for 247, with Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana picking up three wickets each. India's reply was led fiercely by half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Axar Patel.