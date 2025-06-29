Rohit Sharma's candid admission on T20 World Cup win: 'Didn't sleep whole night before final, was really nervous'

It was on June 29, 2024, when Team India broke their 11-year-long jinx as the Rohit Sharma-led side finally won an ICC title after winning the T20 World Cup. In a humdinger of a contest, India got the better of South Africa by seven runs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Chasing 177, the Proteas were in the driver's seat after Heinrich Klaasen put on a masterclass in the middle overs. However, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah brought India back in the contest, and in the end, India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Rohit Sharma recalled the T20 World Cup win last year, saying it is the “best moment in his cricketing career.”(BCCI-X)

On the one-year anniversary of the famous win in Barbados, Rohit Sharma recalled the triumph, saying he was nervous heading into the summit clash against South Africa. Rohit had a memorable campaign, scoring 257 runs. However, the final was one occasion where the right-hander failed to get going as he walked back to the hut after scoring just nine runs off five balls.

Just eight months before the T20 World Cup, India had suffered a massive heartbreak after losing the ODI World Cup final against Australia on home soil.

Batting first in the T20 World Cup final, India posted 176/7 in 20 overs, owing to Virat Kohli's knock of 76 runs off 59 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes. The target looked good enough for India to put in a fight. However, Klaasen's assault made it seem like India were well 15-20 runs short.

However, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were exceptional at the death overs, leaving the Proteas a lot to do in the final over. Hardik Pandya then held his own in the final over. Who can forget the mind-boggling catch by Suryakumar Yadav at the boundary ropes to dismiss David Miller?

"13 years is a lot of time. People don't have a career of 13 years. So, to wait for that long to win the World Cup, the last World Cup that I won was in 2007. For me, it couldn't have gotten any bigger than that, in my mind. The whole night, I didn't sleep. I was only thinking about the World Cup. Nervousness. I couldn't feel my legs waking up," said Rohit Sharma on JioHotstar.

"I don't show my nervousness, but it was inside me. In the morning, I think we were supposed to leave at 8:30-9. In the morning, I woke up at seven or something. In the morning, you're feeling that the match is about to start. And I can see the ground in front of my room. Then I was just watching that. And I'm like, okay, in the next two hours, I'll be there. I don't know what is going to happen after four hours. After four hours, the result must have come. Either the cup will be here or there," he added.

'Didn't want rain to interfere'

The Indian captain, who retired from T20Is after the World Cup win, also recalled that rain was forecast for the final and that he didn't want the rain gods to interfere.

He also said that despite keeping a calm exterior, he was really nervous on the inside and visualised lifting the trophy and ending India's ICC title drought.

"You will always visualise nice things. And in life, you will not always get nice things. I remember going to the ground from the hotel. I was just not talking to anyone. I had coffee in my hand. I was just sipping the coffee. Again, there was a forecast for rain. I said, No, man. We don't want any rain. Let the game start on time and let it finish on time. Because there was, of course, a reserve day as well. But I was so nervous," said Rohit.

"I couldn't wait for another day to go through that same emotion. I was watching the rest of the team. Everyone was relaxed. I was relaxed too. But in my mind, obviously, it's there. I'm the captain. And we have to do it for our nation. Everybody's itching for it. And it's a prime time in India. 7.30. Yeah, everybody's watching," he added.

It must be mentioned that after the T20 World Cup win, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja retired from international T20Is.

“Barbados will forever be in my veins. This is by far the best moment in my life, in my cricketing career,” said Rohit.

In the T20 World Cup, India defeated England in the semi-finals to make their way to the summit clash, where they eventually got the better of South Africa.