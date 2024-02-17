Rohit Sharma's inexplicable tactics for Ashwin during India vs England 3rd Test slammed by Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was not pleased with Rohit Sharma's tactics of introducing Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the fourth and fifth options during England's first innings in the 3rd Test Rajkot. After England openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got off to a flier in reply to India's 445, Rohit, instead of going straight away to Ashwin, his premier spinner in home conditions, threw the ball to Kuldeep Yadav. The move didn't yield results as Duckett got stuck into the left-arm wrist spinner sweeping and reverse sweeping him to all parts of the ground. India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) and Ravichandran Ashwin walk back to the pavilion(AFP)

Ashwin was introduced into the attack in the 12th over when England had already raced to 72/0. Manjrekar said he could not understand the move and termed it "as an error in judgement" from the Indian captain.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"I didn't understand that move," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo when asked about Ashwin's late arrival. "I thought it was an error. A tactical error. Ashwin bowled the first ball when the score was 72 and that's a lot. Among the Indian spinners, Axar Patel included, I think Ashiwn is the only one who started to find a way to counter this new English approach of playing spin. He would have been my first-choice spinner. I couldn't understand Kuldeep Yadav coming in at that stage. There was a fair bit of pace bowling too when you could see that the fast bowlers weren't really creating any impression at all."

Ashwin made an impact almost immediately. He removed Crawley on his 7th ball to break the threatening partnership. The wicket not only gave a sigh of relief to Team India but also brought up Ashwin's 500th Test scalp. He became the fastest Indian and the second fastest in the world to achieve the milestone.

Manjrekar said Rohit has to be wary of dangerous England. "These are the things that Rohit Sharma's got to be careful about. He's got to treat this opposition, who are very dangerous, ruthless," he said.

'Ashwin and Jadeja's late introduction may come back to haunt India': Manjrekar

Not only Ashwin, but Jadeja too was introduced very late. The left-arm spinner got his first over after 23 overs were bowled and England raced to 132/1.

"Ashwin coming after 72 runs on the board, may come back to haunt him and maybe Jadeja as well who came on to bowl when there were 100 runs on the board. He invested in pace a bit too much. He's got to be careful," Manjrekar added.

England ended Day 2 at 207/2 with Duckkett playing a blazing innings. He was 133 not out at stumps off just 118 balls.

India, however, were dealt with a heavy blow after the close of play. Ashwin withdrew from the Rajkot Test and flew to Chennai due to a medical emergency in his family. He is unlikely to take further part in this Test, effectively reducing India to only four bowlers with a lot of cricket still to be played.