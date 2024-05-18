Rohit Sharma's MI exit speculations take wild turn as chat with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka trigger fresh transfer theories

Rohit Sharma has been the talk of the town, especially after Mumbai Indians' last match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The chatter isn't solely about his brilliant knock of 68 off 38 balls; it's also fueled by reports suggesting that fans might have witnessed Rohit’s final appearance in an MI jersey at the Wankhede. Rohit Sharma talks to Sanjiv Goenka following MI vs LSG match on Friday(X)

The possibility of his departure from MI has gained traction, particularly after LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen conversing with Rohit post-match, igniting speculation about Rohit potentially leading the Super Giants next season.

There has been significant speculation over Rohit's future with the Mumbai Indians. Last week, a video went viral in which Rohit appeared to express frustration with the franchise during a conversation with Abhishek Nayar, a former Mumbai batter.

Adding fuel to the fire, former India captain and bowling legend Anil Kumble hinted at Rohit's potential departure from MI after the 2024 season. Kumble suggested that some teams might seek new leadership ahead of the next edition, further intensifying the rumours surrounding Rohit's exit.

The 2024 season has been a challenging one for MI and their loyal fanbase, marred by controversies even before the first ball was bowled. The decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the franchise's captain drew significant backlash from fans on social media.

This leadership change was met with widespread criticism, especially given Rohit's long-standing association and success with the team. The pressure on Hardik to fill Rohit's shoes was immense, and unfortunately, his own lacklustre performances throughout the season did little to win over the critics.

Hardik struggled with the bat, failing to score a single half-century and accumulating only 216 runs in 14 matches. This underwhelming performance, coupled with the pre-season controversies, has cast a shadow over MI's campaign. The speculation about Rohit's future, combined with the team's struggles under new leadership, has created an air of uncertainty in the franchise.

Rohit shifts focus to T20 World Cup

With the IPL campaign now over for MI, their Indian stars, who are also key members of the national team, are shifting focus to the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will undergo a significant transition; Rohit will reassume his role as the captain of the Indian team, while Hardik, named as his deputy in the 15-member squad, will shift from his MI leadership duties to support Rohit in guiding the Indian team to success in the T20 World Cup.