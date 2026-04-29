Rohit Sharma's return status from injury remains unclear after cryptic message from MI, team leave it to last moment

On the eve of his 39th birthday, Rohit Sharma’s status and likelihood of returning to the Mumbai Indians squad after a hamstring injury suffered earlier during IPL 2026. There still seems to be no certainty regarding his participation, which creates a growing concern for MI as a tough season reaches an early do-or-die stage. Rohit Sharma has been out of action for MI for 17 days. (PTI)

MI have tried out a handful of opening combinations in Rohit’s absence, but haven't been able to find the right balance and suffer at the top of the order. Danish Malewar’s lack of runs has meant that Rohit’s big shoes have been tough to fill, especially given the former MI captain was having a relatively strong start to the season. before being waylaid by a hamstring strain.

“Rohit has continued to progress but any call on his involvement in Wednesday's game will be taken at the toss,” an MI source told PTI leading up to the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With MI seemingly cutting it close with their selection decision, even Rohit’s most ardent fans will be hesitant and forced to admit that he might miss a fourth match in a row, with positive news expected otherwise.

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Bad form, injury list plague MI MI have had a six-day break since their last game, having been trounced in a 103 run loss at the hands of rivals Chennai Super Kings last week. While they picked up a win against Gujarat Titans prior to that in Rohit’s absence, it has been a tough go of it as the team has been forced to shuffle the batting order, with key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya still struggling to find form with the bat.

It has been 17 days since Rohit last played for MI, and fans have grown concerned with the lengthy injury delay for what was described as a relatively minor hamstring injury. Given Rohit was back for light training sessions and net practice soon after the injury, it's unclear whether there are complications preventing his return, or whether MI are playing it safe given his age and significance to the Indian ODI team in the longer stretch.

MI also faced further injury worries as Mitchell Santner is set to be ruled out of the IPL season, having jarred his left shoulder and being heavily strapped up after an injury suffered while fielding in the previous match. The New Zealand skipper will not be available for further participation, and is set to be replaced by South African veteran Keshav Maharaj.

MI are currently at ninth in the table with two wins and five losses, and know they need something miraculous from this juncture to qualify to the playoffs.