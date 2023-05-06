Rohit Sharma's side to bring back Australia star ahead of Indian youngster: MI's likely XI vs CSK in IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on May 6. The Rohit Sharma-led side are coming off an impressive win against PBKS with their batters ensuring the win for MI, their second win in a row. MI have so far won five and lost four of their nine games this season. They are currently sixth in the points table. Rohit has been out for single digit scores in his last three innings(AFP)

MI lost to RCB and CSK in their opening two games but then bounced back with three wins in a row against DC, KKR and SRH. They then lost consecutive games against PBKS and defending champions GT. MI chased down 213 in a thrilling 1000th IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In their last game, MI put on a chasing master class as Ishan Kishan (75 off 41) and Impact Player Suryakumar Yadav's (66 off 31) blistering knocks helped the away side chase down 215 after Liam Livingstone (82* off 42) and Jitesh Sharma's (49* off 27) aggressive knocks had powered PBKS to 214/3.

Tilak Varma(26* off 10) and Tim David (19* off 10) provided the finishing touches to power MI to a thumping six-wicket win with 7 balls remaining.

Tilak Varma has so far scored 274 runs at a strike rate of 158. Ishan Kishan is the top scorer for the team after his blistering knock and has scored 286 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma has scored only 184 runs in the nine games so far. He is having another inconsistent season and MI will hope that their talismanic captain can soon get back to his best.

Cameron Green has also scored 266 and SKY has also scored 267 runs so far this season.

The MI bowlers have been expensive this season and time and again have been bailed out by the batters.

Jofra Archer conceded more than 50 runs against PBKS. He could be replaced by Meredith in the playing eleven if the Aussie is fit for the next game having missed the PBKS clash through an injury. Behrendorff could also come into the side as MI only used three overseas players against PBKS.

Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith have picked a combined 15 wickets between them so far.

Piyush Chawla has been the surprise package for MI so far this season. The veteran spinner is the top wicket-taker for the side with 15 wickets so far at an economy of 7. Cameron Green has also chipped in with 5 wickets. Hrithik Shokeen and Arjun Tendulkar have also chipped in with some important scalps.

Arshad Khan has picked up a few wickets this season but has been very expensive and could make way for Behrendorff.

Akash Madhwal played his first game for MI against PBKS but was expensive. He could be replaced by Shokeen as an extra spinner might be better suited to the Chepauk pitch.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David.

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya.

Impact Player: Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen or Sandeep Warrier could be Impact player options for MI.

