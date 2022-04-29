'Rohit suffering the same fate as Babar': Ex-Pakistan captain compares Mumbai Indians to Karachi Kings after 8 defeats

Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians are having a torrid IPL 2022. Always slow starters, MI usually pick themselves up from early setbacks and dish out impressive performances in the second half. However, this year has been MI’s worst season, having lost the first eight matches in a row – the first team ever to endure such a low in the IPL. MI’s poor run have brought back memories of the Pakistan Super League franchise, the Karachi Kings, who had suffered the same fate earlier this year. Like MI, the Kings too had to face defeat in their first eight games of the PSL 2022 and ended with just one win from 10 matches.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has compared MI's run in IPL 2022 to Karachi Kings in the PSL earlier this year, and believes Rohit Sharma is going through the same phase which KK captain Babar Azam had to endure.

"Mumbai Indians have flopped similar to the Karachi Kings. The most successful IPL franchise is currently at the bottom. It's a very strange feeling. More than the captaincy, the formation of the team is what has hurt the franchise the most. I think the owners' interference has cost them dearly. They let go the Pandya brothers, released Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult. Karachi lost 9 matches in total and MI too seem to be going down the same road. Rohit Sharma is suffering the same fate as Babar Azam did. In the last match, he got out to Pandya," Latif said on the YouTube Show 'Caught Behind'.

With the bat however, Babar seems to be ahead of Rohit at the moment. The Karachi captain scored 343 matches from 10 games at an average of 38.11 with two half-centuries and a best of an unbeaten 90. Rohit, on the other hand, is struggling big time, having managed just 153 runs from eight games. His average reads a sorry 19.13 and is by far proving to be his worst IPL season of all time.

