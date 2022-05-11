RR vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals look to get one step closer to playoff qualification

IPL 2022 Live Score, RR vs DC Match Today: Rajasthan Royals can get a six-point lead over fourth place and take a major step closer to qualification for the playoffs if they beat Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. It is DC who are placed fourth and they have done well considering the fact that they have had to deal with players being unavailable due to reasons that were largely out of their hands and frequent Covid-19 scares that sent them all to their respective hotel rooms. Both teams have openers who are enjoying extraordinary seasons in Jos Buttler for RR and David Warner for DC. Warner's opening partner Prithvi Shaw has also been potent but it remains to be seen whether he will be available for selection after he missed their last two matches due to illness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON