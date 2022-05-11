RR vs DC IPL 2022 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals look to get one step closer to playoff qualification
- Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals have a chance at jumping to second place as they face a Delhi Capitals who have seen their season disrupted by Covid-19 cases and other issues. Follow live score and updates of RR vs DC from the DY Patil Stadium here.
IPL 2022 Live Score, RR vs DC Match Today: Rajasthan Royals can get a six-point lead over fourth place and take a major step closer to qualification for the playoffs if they beat Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. It is DC who are placed fourth and they have done well considering the fact that they have had to deal with players being unavailable due to reasons that were largely out of their hands and frequent Covid-19 scares that sent them all to their respective hotel rooms. Both teams have openers who are enjoying extraordinary seasons in Jos Buttler for RR and David Warner for DC. Warner's opening partner Prithvi Shaw has also been potent but it remains to be seen whether he will be available for selection after he missed their last two matches due to illness.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 11, 2022 05:15 PM IST
IPL Live Score: Flying Kul-Cha
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have made it impossible for them to be ignored the next time India assemble a team for a T20 series. Chahal is leading the Purple Cap table with 22 wickets in 11 matches while Kuldeep, who has been in the top two for most of the season, is currently fourth with 18 wickets.
-
May 11, 2022 04:58 PM IST
IPL 2022: Shaw's availability
Shaw missed DC's match against SRH and also in their next game against CSK. It was just before the start of the latter game that he posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed and said that he was admitted with high fever. His replacements Mandeep Singh and Sreekar Bharat did not get upto much in both games and so it remains to be seen if he returns or who plays as Warner's opening partner.
-
May 11, 2022 04:54 PM IST
RR vs DC Live Score: Buttler and Warner
Jos Buttler and David Warner and bona fide international superstars and the latter has been around since the early days of the IPL. Both have seen their abilities being questioned, with Warner's alarming dip in form ending in an ugly divorce with SRH and Buttler's credentials as an all format regular for England being questioned due to his struggles with the bat in Test cricket. But this IPL, they have bossed the game and how. Warner has scored 375 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 156.90 while Buttler incredibly has smashed three centuries. The Englishman has 618 runs to his name at a strike rate of 152.21 in 11 innings.
-
May 11, 2022 04:46 PM IST
RR vs DC Live: Hello and welcome!
One has to feel for how the season has gone for Delhi Capitals. They may have even faced situations where they could hardly train at all because of the Covid-19 scares before matches. And yet, they remain fifth, albeit four points behind fourth place. A victory for RR today, however, could potentially open a gap between the top four and the rest of the chasing pack that might just be too big for any of the chasing teams to close and so DC might just be the neutrals' favourite today.
