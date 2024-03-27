Sachin Tendulkar all class as Rohit Sharma presented with special memento on hitting double century with Mumbai Indians

Moments ahead of the start of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match, Rohit Sharma was presented with a special memento by none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as the former MI captain gears up to play his 200th game for the franchise. Rohit, who joined MI back in 2011, is the most successful captain in IPL history, landing MI five IPL titles in eight years, and even though he is no longer the skipper, his contributions cannot be undermined. Mumbai Indians got together to present Rohit Sharma a special jersey. (Screengrab)

Before the toss, MI players got into a huddle and it was then that Tendulkar presented Rohit with a custom-made jersey with the number 200 behind. "Long time ago, I was having a discussion with Mrs. Ambani that we have to bring Rohit to Mumbai Indians," Tendulkar said in a video uploaded by the franchise.

"A special moment to mark a landmark occasion. Rohit Sharma is presented with a special commemorative jersey by none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of his 200th IPL Match for @mipaltan," the message was shared by the IPL on its X handle.

Rohit's long list of accomplishments with Mumbai Indians

Overall, Rohit becomes just the third player to complete 200 IPL matches, behind MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Interestingly, tonight's game against SRH is Rohit's 245th, which makes him the second most-capped player after Dhoni. Rohit is also the most capped player for MI, having represented them in 14 editions – he has missed only six matches for them since coming aboard 13 years ago.

Besides being the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL history, Rohit leads the run charts for MI, scoring over 5000 runs. The magnality of this achievement can be gauged by the fact that the second behind him is Kieron Pollard with 3412 runs. In 2012, Rohit became only the second batter for MI to score a century when he hit 109 against Kolkata Knight Riders. As a player, Rohit has been part of 111 wins notched up by MI, the most by any player across all 10 franchises. He has been the captain in 87 of those.

Rohit has the most 50-plus scores for MI – 35 – while also holding the record for the most Player of the Matches won by a player – 16.