Sachin Tendulkar, former stars praise Team India’s faith in Abhishek Sharma after blazing T20 World Cup final knock
Abhishek Sharma got an 18-ball fifty in the T20 World Cup final, justifying the Indian team management's continued backing of the opener.
Former players hailed the Indian management's decision to continue backing Abhishek Sharma as the opener, who was selected in the playing XI again, in their T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. He justified his selection in the final with a half-century. (IND vs NZ LIVE Score T20 World Cup Final)
The match began with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner winning the toss and opting to bowl. Abhishek looked confident against the pacers right from the start, taking down Jacob Duffy for two fours, and then Lockie Ferguson for a four and six in the fourth over. It was the perfect start as Sanju Samson was also causing mass destruction.
After a six over long-off against Matt Henry, Abhishek hammered Duffy for three fours and a six in the final powerplay over, getting his half-century off only 18 balls. He was eventually dismissed by Rachin Ravindra in the first delivery of the eighth over, departing for 52 off 21 balls with a strike rate of 247.62.
Sachin Tendulkar leads reactions
Hailing Abhishek's inclusion in the playing XI, Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X, “Not the easiest tournament for Abhishek Sharma, but the team showed belief in his ability. He has repaid that faith with a crucial knock in the final. Well played!”
“Ishan Kishan bringing real momentum to the innings, and Sanju Samson continuing his reliable run.”
Reacting to Abhishek reaping benefits from his continued selection, former India player Irfan Pathan wrote on X, “Always always back your proven player on the big occasion. Team India did that to Abhishek sharma n he didn’t disappoint on this big occasion..”
Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “A brilliant fifty from @OfficialAbhi04 under pressure, with great support from @IamSanjuSamson. Perfect way to set the tone in a final.”
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh couldn't control his emotions, and it was well-reflected by his post on X. "Abhishek Sharma you beauty", he wrote.
Abhishek's half-century is also the fastest fifty in this year's T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson also got a half-century, eventually departing for 89 off 46 balls, packed with five fours and eight sixes.
Other than Abhishek's selection, out-of-form spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was also included in the playing XI, who was being exposed in the Super 8s and semifinal.