Sachin Tendulkar, former stars praise Team India’s faith in Abhishek Sharma after blazing T20 World Cup final knock

The match began with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner winning the toss and opting to bowl. Abhishek looked confident against the pacers right from the start, taking down Jacob Duffy for two fours, and then Lockie Ferguson for a four and six in the fourth over. It was the perfect start as Sanju Samson was also causing mass destruction.

After a six over long-off against Matt Henry, Abhishek hammered Duffy for three fours and a six in the final powerplay over, getting his half-century off only 18 balls. He was eventually dismissed by Rachin Ravindra in the first delivery of the eighth over, departing for 52 off 21 balls with a strike rate of 247.62.

Sachin Tendulkar leads reactions Hailing Abhishek's inclusion in the playing XI, Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X, “Not the easiest tournament for Abhishek Sharma, but the team showed belief in his ability. He has repaid that faith with a crucial knock in the final. Well played!”

“Ishan Kishan bringing real momentum to the innings, and Sanju Samson continuing his reliable run.”