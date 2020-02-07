Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic at Sydney Cricket Ground; Yuvraj Singh turns photographer for him

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar is one Indian cricketer who has happy memories of playing in Australia. Despite playing in a generation where victories were hard to come by Down Under, Tendulkar enjoyed a solid record across Tests and ODIs in Australia. Those who have seen Tendulkar bat would know the joy he used get from pummeling the Aussies in their own backyard.

His centuries at the WACA in Perth and the historic SCG are part of cricketing folklore. It was his knock that laid the foundations of India first ever Tri-nation ODI series win down, when he helped India clinch the CB series in 2007-08.

The legend is currently in Australia, along with former teammate Yuvraj Singh, to take part in a charity match organised by Cricket Australia. The proceeding from the match will go towards helping those who have been affected by the devastating bushfires.

Soon after reaching Sydney Cricket Ground, Tendulkar took to Instagram to share pictures of himself. He was clearly on a trip down memory lane as he shared the photos, clicked by Yuvraj Singh.

Tendulkar showed his fans his favourite corner in the dressing room and also got a photograph clicked in front of the honours board.

Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 after breaking and creating several world records. He is the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries and leads the runs chart in Tests and ODIs. He has served as an inspiration to an entire generation of Indian cricketers, including current India captain and his successor to the throne of India’s and perhaps the world’s finest batsman Virat Kohli.