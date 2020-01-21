Sachin Tendulkar identifies big challenge for Rohit Sharma in New Zealand

cricket

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:50 IST

With India likely to announce the ODI and Test squad for the New Zealand tour by this week, questions are circulating regarding who would be preferred as the opener, with Shikhar Dhawan getting ruled out of T20Is due to an injury. It still remains to be seen whether Dhawan gets fit to be recalled into the Indian team for the ODIs and Tests, but in case he does not, it might pave way for India to announce the return of KL Rahul or Prithvi Shaw in the Test team. India legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday identified the biggest challenge for the openers in the overseas series, and added that Rohit Sharma’s experience of opening in the limited-overs series may help him in the Test format to do so.

Also read: ‘They’re the No. 1 team in the world but...’ - Ross Taylor on T20I series

“The challenge would be to go out and open in different conditions. I think Rohit had opened in New Zealand in ODIs and has been there quite a few times, he knows the conditions well,” he told news agency PTI.

But the former India batsman added that the pitch prepared by New Zealand may still pose a challenge for Rohit in the longest format. “But all depends on surfaces that they provide. If they provide green tops, then it’s a challenge,” he said.

Also read: ‘What happens to Rishabh Pant’: Gautam Gambhir raises question

Rohit was tried as the opening batsman for India in the Test format in the series against South Africa last year. The right-handed batsman for smashed two tons in his debut as Test opener, becoming the first Indian to do so. He then followed it up with a double ton in the 3rd Test of the series at Ranchi.

India and New Zealand are scheduled to play T20I matches with the curtain-raiser set to be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. After the conclusion of T20I series, New Zealand and India will feature in three ODIs and two Tests as well.