Sachin Tendulkar might meet Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others before India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Sachin Tendulkar is likely to be present in New York on June 9 to cheer for Team India during their T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan. India begin their World Cup campaign against hosts USA on June 5 but needless to say, it is the match against Pakistan that has all the attention. In the last two meetings at the T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan got one apiece. Their group-stage match in Melbourne in the last edition was nothing short of epic. Fans would expect nothing less when Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah square off against Babar Azam. Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in a few days' time. Sachin Tendulkar with Virat Kohli during 2023 ODI World Cup(ANI)

The presence of Tendulkar is sure to boost the Indian side's confidence ahead of the big-ticket clash. News agency PTI quoted a source close to the ICC to state that 51-year-old Tendulkar, who is associated with a brand that is one of the key sponsors of the global body, will be in attendance at the Nassau County ground in the outskirts of New York, which is expected to be full that particular morning.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Yes, if all goes well, Sachin will be watching the match in New York and cheering the Indian team," a source working closely with the ICC told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"It is still not known if he would meet the players prior to the game or not but his mere presence in the stands will certainly be a morale booster for Rohit Sharma and his men in what will be the most important group league assignment."

Tendulkar, inarguably the greatest ever Indian cricketer to grace international cricket still tops the run-scoring charts in both Tests and ODI cricket. He has played six 50-over World Cups between 1992 and 2011.

He was also ICC's ‘Brand Ambassador’ during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricketers travelled to the USA in batches and held their first training session in New York. They will play their only warm-up match against Bangladesh on Sunday. Virat Kohli is the only Indian cricketer who has yet to reach the USA. He has reportedly requested for a slightly longer break than others after the IPL.