Sachin Tendulkar overjoyed, celebrates with Nita and Akash Ambani after MI crush DC to storm in IPL playoffs

The Mumbai Indians players, fans and team management were ecstatic for making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs by beating Delhi Capitals in their last home game of the season at the Wankhede Stadium but very few would be able to match the happiness of Sachin Tendulkar. A part of the MI set-up since the league's inception, first as a player and captain and now as mentor, Tendulkar, has been an ambassador of the franchise for close to two decades now. His emotions and dedication for MI have been second to none. It all reflected in his celebrations on Wednesday when Mumbai made it to the playoffs of the 18th season. Sachin Tendulkar shaking hands with Nita Ambani

After embracing the members of the MI squad and the support staff in the dugout, Tendulkar quickly moved towards owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani. He first shook hands with Nita Ambani with a big smile on his face and did the same with Akash.

Tendulkar also congratulated captain Hardik Pandya for a wonderful game. The legendary cricketer joined Rohit Sharma and others in taking a lap around the ground to thank the home crowd. The MI players held a huge flyer with "Thank you, Mumbai" written on it.

MI did not have the best of starts, losing three out of their first four games but the five-time champions turned it all around by winning six games on the trot.

MI crush DC by 59 runs to enter IPL playoffs

Despite their winning run, MI were pushed into a must-win situation in the DC game after they lost to GT. And Hardik-led side answered in style, beating DC by 59 runs. Delhi, which needed a win to keep its playoffs hopes alive, folded for 121 in 18.2 overs on a tricky wicket in reply to Mumbai’s competitive total of 180-5.

Delhi had kept Mumbai in check before Suryakumar Yadav (73 not out) and Naman Dhir (24 not out) excelled in the final two overs, which produced 48 runs for the home team.

Dhir smashed fast bowler Mukesh Kumar (2-48) for two fours and two sixes in the final over after Yadav had started the over with a six to complete his half-century off 36 balls.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmanta Chameera (1-54) then gave away 21 in the final over to give five-time champion Mumbai an over-par total to defend.

Delhi didn’t get momentum from the onset in its run-chase as Faf du Plessis, who led the team in the absence of ill Axar Patel, and Lokesh Rahul fell inside the first three overs.

Mitchell Santner then ran through the middle-order with 3-11 off his four overs and Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3-12 to seal Mumbai’s place in the final four with 16 points.

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs.