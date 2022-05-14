'He's one of leading bowlers in India at the death': Tendulkar reserves special praise for 31-year-old RCB star

Punjab Kings on Friday checked all boxes to record a 54-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were outplayed in all three departments at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While Bangalore barely hung to fourth place after its fourth loss in six games, Punjab's big win helped them stay afloat in the playoffs race. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Punjab notched up an intimidating 209/9 on the scoreboard with Jonny Bairstow smashing 66 runs off 29 balls and Liam Livingstone finishing off with 70 off 42, including four sixes and five fours. With their no-holds-barred batting approach, the Punjab batters would've amassed a few more runs if Harshal Patel hadn't put the brakes on the scoring rate. With his deceptive cutters and pace variations, Harshal snared four wickets to return 4/34, emerging as Bangalore's top bowler on the night.

Harshal, 31, earned plaudits from many former players including Sachin Tendulkar, who heaped praise on the death over specialist and tagged him among top bowlers in the country.

"The only reason Punjab could score 209 and not more was because of Harshal Patel. His bowling is improving day by day and is able to disguise his variations well. He is one of our leading bowlers in the country at the death. When batters are looking to accelerate, Harshal is a top bet," said Tendulkar on his YouTube channel.

Invited to bat, Punjab Kings started off on an explosive note with Bairstow hitting a 21-ball half-century. The Englishman attacked with four boundaries and seven sixes in his knock. But post his exit, Livingstone pummeled Bangalore bowlers into submission.

Tendulkar reserved special praise on Livingstone and underlined his bat speed. He had also smashed an 117-metre six, the biggest of IPL 2022 so far, in an 10-ball 30 which sealed a Punjab Kings win against Gujarat Titans.

"Livingstone's bat speed and backlift are incredible. He was not only hitting big sixes but also showed great experience. A batter like him is expected to play at a strike rate of 150 and also bat till the end which he did. It was because of Livingstone that Punjab scored 209 runs on the board," said the Indian great.

The recent win over Bangalore has lifted Punjab to sixth place in league standings. They still are in the race for a top-four place in the playoffs with two league games to go.

