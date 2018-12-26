Sachin Tendulkar was surprised when Ranveer Singh told him he will replicate Kapil Dev’s action

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh left batting legend Sachin Tendulkar surprised when he told him that he will be replicating Kapil Dev’s action in the move on India’s 1983 World Cup victory. When India played England at Lord’s earlier this year, Ranveer met Tendulkar at the stadium and told him about his preparations for the movie.

“The most challenging thing is just around the corner, as in January, I will be going to train to bowl like Kapil Dev. That’s going to be hard. I must tell you the story. I went to Lord’s to watch a Test match. It rained all day and there was not a single ball bowled. In the box, Sachin Tendulkar happened to come. I was lucky enough to get some time with him. I was telling him I am doing this movie and I am playing Kapil Dev. I told him I am going to do all the homework and I am going to get the look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be the bowling. And he was like – oh, you are going to do the bowling yourself? He also thinks it’s going to be tough,” Ranveer Singh told CNN News 18.

Ranveer Singh, who is an ardent sports follower, will certainly enjoy playing a World Cup-winning captain on the silver screen.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018