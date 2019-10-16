e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar welcomes scrapping of boundary rule, says ‘it was important’

In the World Cup final, England were announced as champions on account of their superior boundary count against New Zealand, after the end of the stipulated overs and the subsequent Super Over.

cricket Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:48 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
New Delhi
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters)
         

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on the decision of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to scrap the contentious boundary rule that decided the winner of 2019 World Cup at the Lord’s in July. “I felt this was important as it is a fair way to obtain a result when nothing else separates the two teams,” Tendulkar tweeted on Wednesday.

Also read: Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s

In the World Cup final, England were announced as champions on account of their superior boundary count against New Zealand, after the end of the stipulated overs and the subsequent Super Over. England had scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the match at Lord’s on July 14 as compared to 17 by the Black Caps and were thus crowned as champions.

 

However, on Monday, the ICC scrapped the contentious boundary rule and stated that it will not be used in future ICC events.

Also read: ‘Next Kollywood actor in making’: Vijay Shankar trolled for shirtless image

“In group stages, if the Super Over is tied, the match will be tied. In semi-finals and finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other,” said ICC in a media release.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:48 IST

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket