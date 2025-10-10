Sai Sudharsan makes candid admission after missing out on maiden Test ton: 'Always a monkey in our mind that...'

Sai Sudharsan, 23, was under all sorts of pressure when he entered the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies on Friday. The left-hander was yet to make the No.3 slot his own, and questions were slowly but steadily growing about his position in the team. However, the youngster was able to block out the outside noise, playing an 87-run knock off 165 balls with the help of 12 boundaries. The Gujarat Titans batter looked set for a century, but he ended up losing his wicket to Jomel Warrican against the run of play. Sai Sudharsan scored 87 runs in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies. (AP)

Sudharsan walked back to the dressing room in the 69th innings, and this brought an end to the 193-run stand for the second wicket between him and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Speaking after stumps on Day 1, Sudharsan made a candid admission, saying the thought of a century will always remain in his head, and he's looking forward to eventually reaching the milestone going ahead.

"I am definitely grateful for whatever I've done today, but there's always a monkey in our mind that wants more, wants that hundred, and so I was looking forward to a lot more. It was a good contribution and a very good partnership with (Yashasvi) Jaiswal. I was not thinking about getting runs, I was a bit freer and I expressed a bit better in this innings," Sudharsan told the host broadcaster after stumps.

"I was able to take a bit more time and let things happen instead of trying to make things happen," he added.

At stumps on Day 1, India's score reads 318/2 with Jaiswal and Shubman Gill unbeaten on 173 and 20 respectively. Sudharsan had the best seat possible as Jaiswal unleashed fury on the Windies bowlers, hitting them for boundaries for fun.

"It's fascinating and so thrilling to watch him from the other end. He plays a lot of exciting shots. He converts a lot of good balls into boundaries, so it's really good to watch. He's giving me more awareness of what kind of shots to be played," he said.

'Learning to be aware'

Sudharsan also said that he is trying to be judicious with his shot selection, as it is all about playing according to the situation's demands.

"There's no competing there, but I am learning a lot more and being more aware of what shots to play if I want to convert good balls into runs," he said.

Sudharsan also stated that the pitch in Delhi has been keeping low, and there is plenty on offer for the spinners.

"I feel it's staying a bit low and it will start to turn more from tomorrow. Even when you hit the ball, it's not flying off your bat. Hopefully, off the rough it will start turning," he said.