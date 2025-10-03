Sai Sudharsan scrutinised for feeling pressure to secure number three position in Indian Test team: ‘He just needs…’

Sai Sudharsan has been scrutinised after his sluggish performance with the bat in the first innings against West Indies in the first Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Sudharsan, who recently debuted in Test cricket during the England tour, joined the red-ball squad amid high expectations but has struggled to make an impact in the initial phase of his career. The left-handed batter has scored just 147 runs in the first seven innings of his career, while the management has high expectations from him at the number 3 position. Sai Sudharsan got dismissed for just 7 in first innings of Windies Test.(AP)

In the series opener against the West Indies, Sudharsan failed to get going on his maiden home Test and was dismissed for just 7. He failed to hold his nerves and also had a brainfade moment before getting out, which nearly cost KL Rahul's wicket.

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter also got dismissed while playing a bizarre shot. He misjudged the length of an off-spinner and went for a pull shot, only to be struck on the back leg. Caught awkwardly mid-shot, he failed to connect with the ball and walked back to the pavilion without considering a review.

Patel observed that Sudharsan appeared tentative in the match, struggling against left-arm spinners. He noted the young batter felt pressure to cement his number three spot and emphasised the importance of staying calm and playing his natural game.

“Sai Sudharsan looked a bit tentative today. He usually uses his feet really well, especially against left-arm spinners. With left-handed batters, we know that as soon as a left-arm spinner comes in, we try to rotate the strike and wait for the right ball to go after. But I thought Sai Sudharsan was probably feeling a bit of pressure to score big runs and secure that number three position. He just needs to stay calm," Patel said on Star Sports.

India in control at Stumps on Day 1

At the close of play, the home side was 121 for 2, still trailing by 41 runs. Siraj (4/40) and Bumrah (3/32) led India’s impressive bowling effort on a day briefly interrupted by rain.

KL Rahul, who notched the series’ first fifty, was unbeaten on 53 from 114 deliveries, hitting six fours, while India captain Shubman Gill supported him with 18 off 42 balls, including a boundary.