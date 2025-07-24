Sai Sudharsan wasn’t actually writing on the notebook in viral pre-innings prep video, reveals his trick to 'wind down'

After a brief absence from the playing XI, Sai Sudharsan marked his return to India's Test side with a composed half-century in Manchester. Coming in at No. 3 in the fourth Test against England, the left-hander stood tall and went on to score a fluent 61 on Day 1. His knock was crucial in stabilising India’s innings after the openers laid a steady foundation, and it showcased the temperament and technique that had earned him a red-ball debut earlier in the series. Sai Sudharsan was seen working on a notebook before the start of the innings(X)

For someone playing just his second Test, Sudharsan’s grit was remarkable, especially given the intense scrutiny he faced after a four-ball duck on debut in Leeds last month.

However, what added to the intrigue from the fans beyond the field was a moment from his debut Test that had gone viral; visuals of Sudharsan in deep thought before his second innings, visualising the ball, looking at the pitch, and jotting something down in a notebook. His calm, deliberate routine had drawn comparisons to Rahul Dravid’s match-day habits, with many speculating that the young batter was scoring the game in his own way, much like the former India coach once did.

However, when asked during the press conference following the end of Day 1's play about what he writes in his notebook, Sudharsan offered a candid explanation. “So I was actually drawing, to just pass the time when I'm inside,” he said.

“Just, kind of a distraction from the game, and out of the game too... Our openers played really well in the game. I was slightly tired when I went to the first innings of the first game, it was intense watching the game. So I was just trying to wind down.”

India finish at 264/4

India endured a potentially game-changing blow on the opening day of the fourth Test as Rishabh Pant retired hurt after a painful toe injury, casting a shadow over his role in the rest of the game. The side finished at a gritty 264/4 at Stumps, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur staying unbeaten.

The setback came just as India looked to seize control in a must-win contest, trailing 2-1 in the series. Pant’s departure was a major disruption, especially with his ability to shift gears in the final session. Earlier, England’s left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, playing his first Test in eight years, struck gold by removing the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal, while skipper Ben Stokes led a fiery charge with the ball, finishing the day with 2/47 in a spell that kept India in check.