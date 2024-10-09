Sanju Samson faces wrath of fans; Gambhir looks disappointed after another failed opportunity: 'Justice for Team India'

Sanju Samson failed to grab the opportunity again and got dismissed for another low score in the second T20I against Bangladesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The wicketkeeper batter was sent to open the innings on a flat Delhi track, but he failed to take advantage of it and threw his wicket away after misreading the slower delivery. India's Sanju Samson was dismissed for just 10 in the second T20I.(AFP)

The 29-year-old started off with a couple of brilliant boundaries through the covers in the first over, but Taskin Ahmed managed to outsmart him with a slower delivery in the second over.

It was the final ball of the over, and Samson played a desperate aerial shot to break free but didn't judge the ball and only managed to chip it straight to Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto at mid-off for just 10.

He faced the wrath of fans on social media after another wasted opportunity. India head coach Gautam Gambhir also looked disappointed after Samson's dismissal.

The wicketkeeper batter also failed to convert a good start into a big score in the series opener and was dismissed for 29.

Samson was once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket when he made a debut way back in 2015, but he has yet to cement his place in the side. There have never been doubts over his talent, but he has failed to give justice to it and performed inconsistently in his career so far.

The window of opportunity opened up for Samson comes on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill being rested for the T20I series. However, after failing to convert another start, he is once again under the scanners.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field first in Delhi.

The three-match series is a swansong for Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad, who announced on Tuesday that the remaining two matches would be his last in the format.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are ahead in the series 1-0 and come in unchanged from their seven-wicket victory on Sunday.

“We were looking to bat first as well. We did bowl in the first game. I spoke to a few groundsmen and they said there was a little bit of dew. We wanted to challenge our bowlers to bowl with the wet ball and see what we can do. The amount of talent in the dressing room, it's very difficult to express that. I am just happy sitting back, relaxing now, watching them play and my job has become very easy. You have to be one step ahead when you're playing this format. (Pitch) Looks very good, let's see how it goes. We are unchanged,” Suryakumar said at the toss.