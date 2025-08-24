Sanju Samson’s reply to Asia Cup chatter on Shubman Gill ends in flop show at Kerala Cricket League

For the last 12 months, the Indian team management and the selectors invested in Sanju Samson as an opener in the T20I format. He repaid the faith with three centuries in his last 10 innings in the format. Hence, there was little concern over his place in the Asia Cup squad. But the announcement on Tuesday by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar left him in a spot of bother for a place in the playing XI. With Shubman Gill's return to the T20I fold, especially as the vice-captain, it has been widely speculated that Samson might not only miss out on the role as an opener. India's Sanju Samson has been picked for the Asia Cup(AP)

Samson could still be retained as a middle-order batter, but India have specialists at their disposal, leaving his chances on thin ice.

On Saturday, the wicketkeeper-batter addressed the chatter during the Kerala Cricket League 2025 clash between Kochi Blue Tigers and Alleppey Ripples. Representing Kochi, Samson walked in at No. 6, sparking speculation over his Asia Cup role and underlining his adaptability in the line-up.

However, the move backfired as the right-handed batter managed just 13 off 22. Walking in with Kochi at 108 for four, Samson failed to score a single boundary and eventually departed in the 17th over for a strike rate of less than 60.

Despite the setback, Samson still has six matches until the end of this month to regain his form before the Indian team departs for the UAE. This T20 league will be Samson's only hope of showcasing his strength as a middle-order batter, with India not scheduled to play any T20I game before the Asia Cup. In fact, the Indian team will reportedly land in the UAE early, only to get acclimatised with the conditions there before their campaign begins on September 10.

Earlier this week, speaking on his YouTube channel, former India spinner R Ashwin said that Gill's return as a T20I vice-captain clearly indicated that he might open alongside Abhishek Sharma for India.

"What is sadder is that you have announced Gill as the vice-captain, so Sanju Samson's place is also under threat. Sanju is not going to play. Shubman Gill will play, and he will open the batting," he asserted.