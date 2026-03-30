Sanju Samson to take MS Dhoni’s gloves, CSK CEO confirms transition buzz

Sanju Samson will take over as wicketkeeper in the absence of veteran MS Dhoni, who has been ruled out for two weeks due to a calf strain, according to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Sanju Samson will make his CSK debut on Monday

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated encounter against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Viswanathan made it clear that Samson will take over the gloves, highlighting both necessity and trust in the player’s current form. “See, obviously, Sanju will be keeping because Dhoni is not going to play. Sanju's form is great and he's been knocking well in the nets also. So we’re hoping that he'll give the impact that CSK is looking for during the current season,” he said.

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The CEO’s statement places significant responsibility on Samson, who is primarily known for his aggressive batting but has also proven his capability behind the stumps. With Dhoni unavailable, CSK lose not just a wicketkeeper but also a guiding presence known for his sharp cricketing wit and on-field decision-making. Samson’s role, therefore, extends beyond basic keeping duties to maintaining composure and contributing to the team’s overall balance.

Viswanathan's comments also imply that the team management has been impressed by Samson's recent training session performances. His rhythm with the bat and confidence in the nets appear to have played a key role in CSK’s decision to entrust him with the gloves in a high-pressure fixture.

In addition to backing Samson, Viswanathan also highlighted the leadership of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, expressing optimism about his ability to guide the team in Dhoni’s absence. “Of course, we have Ruturaj, who is also capable of taking the team to higher levels, and his captaincy is one which definitely will lift the team,” he added.

As CSK prepare to face RR, the focus will be on how effectively Samson adapts to his role and whether he can deliver the impact the management expects. The match could serve as a defining moment for him, offering an opportunity to showcase his versatility and step into a more responsible position within the side.

With Dhoni sidelined, CSK enter the contest with a reshuffled dynamic, but the management’s confidence in Samson and Gaikwad signals belief in the team’s depth and adaptability.