'Sar mein kuch hai?':Rohit Sharma loses cool, yells at Akash Deep as Australia frustrate India in Brisbane Test

It was a frustrating start to Day 3 of the third Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series for both sides. Australia were distressed by rain in Brisbane, causing constant delay, a total of five times in the opening two sessions, while India, who felt rather favoured by the bad weather with the hopes of a lingering draw, were frustrated by the hosts and the dominance shown by them so far in the Test match. India's captain Rohit Sharma walks back at the lunch break on day two of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)

The frustration was seemingly visible on the face of India captain Rohit Sharma, who was caught on stump mic, yelling at teammate Akash Deep after he erred in his bowling. The fast bowler delivered a widish ball against Alex Carey in the 114th over of Australia's innings as the ball missed the pitch, resulting in Rishabh Pant putting in a diving effort to stop the ball from going for a four byes. Umpire Richard Illingworth quickly signalled it wide, but Rohit was left miffed at Aakash as he said, "Abbe sar mein kuch hai? (Is there anything in your brain?)"

Commentators were left in splits hearing Rohit's one-liner, which instantly went viral on social media.

Rain plays havoc in Brisbane

After the batters, the fast bowlers left India reeling as the tourists were reduced to 4 down for 48 runs at the Gabba during a stop-start second session. Mitchell Starc drew first blood, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, before Josh Hazelwood removed Virat Kohli. After the rain delay, Rishabh Pant departed.

KL Rahul was not-out 30 at tea, with captain Rohit Sharma yet to score, as India need 245 to avoid the follow-on. With more rain predicted for the remainder of the Test, India's first target was to avoid the follow-on.

The best India can probably hope now is to bat for enough time to draw the match and head to Melbourne with the series locked at 1-1.