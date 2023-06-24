Home / Cricket / Sarfaraz Khan breaks silence on India Test snub for West Indies series with blockbuster response to BCCI selectors

Sarfaraz Khan breaks silence on India Test snub for West Indies series with blockbuster response to BCCI selectors

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 24, 2023 08:38 PM IST

A day after being snubbed for the third time in 2023, Sarfaraz sent out a blockbuster message to the BCCI selectors.

On Friday afternoon, BCCI's selection committee, with an interim head in Shiv Sunder Das, announced a 16-member India squad for the impending tour of West Indies where the team is slated to play two Tests. And while the youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar earned their maiden call-ups, the ignorance of Sarfaraz Khan, once again, did not go down well with Indian cricket fans, and neither with the cricketers himself. A day after being snubbed for the third time in 2023, Sarfaraz sent out a blockbuster message to the BCCI selectors.

Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century on the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Delhi, in New Delhi earlier in 2023(PTI)

It hasn't been that Sarfaraz has been racking up runs of late. In 2019/20 season, he had clobbered 928 runs at a colossal average of 154. In the next season, he amassed 982 runs at 122.75 and then followed it up with 556-run season in 2022/23 where he smashed three centuries. Overall, he has managed 3505 runs in 35 appearances at an average of 79.65 with 13 tons.

Despite the mighty numbers, Sarfaraz has failed to make the final squad of the Indian Test team. It was almost a certainty that he would make the squad for the tour of Bangladesh last year, but he was kept waiting with him admitting that the selectors did have a word with him. But a similar happened in 2023 as well when he was snubbed from the Border-Gavaskar series and then the WTC final as well before incurring the same fate for the West Indies series which begins from July 12 onwards.

In response to the snub, Sarfaraz on Friday shared a video of his highlights from the last Ranji Trophy season as an Instagram story in a stern message to the selectors. There was no caption on it. Well, there was none required.

Sarfaraz Khan shared a video of his highlights from the last Ranji Trophy season as an Instagram story

Earlier on Friday, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming at Sarfaraz's repeated snub as he questioned the basis of selection of the Indian team.

"Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team," Gavaskar said of the Mumbai batter to Sports Today.

"Tell him that his performances are being recognised. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it's of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red-ball game as well."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

