Sarfaraz Khan gets backing for Border-Gavaskar Trophy selection from ex-IND star: ‘Whenever he has played…’

After getting dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru, Sarfaraz Khan bounced back in style with a blistering century in the second innings. The 27-year-old's counter-attacking knock of 150 runs off 195 balls saw India stage a comeback after getting bundled out for 46 runs in the first innings. India's Sarfaraz Khan attends a practice session.(AFP)

But his dismissal also ended India's comeback phase, as they ended up posting 462 in the second innings, setting a target of 107 runs. The visitors chased it down with ease, reaching 110/2 on Day 5.

Ex-India player backs Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz is expected to be selected in India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, and could also be included in the playing XI. Speaking ahead of the second India vs New Zealand Test, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra made a big prediction.

"In the squad, yes, in the playing XI, we don't know yet. You will need to carry enough, and it might be a larger squad anyways, it is a five-Test match series. First time in Australia, we are going to play five matches," he said.

"Sarfaraz, whenever he has played, it is just not about the last Test match, what he did against England was also commendable, so there is no reason for us to even speculate that he won't be part of the touring squad, I think it is a given he will be there," he further added.

Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England in February 2024, and has appeared in four matches until now, averaging 58.33, and has scored 350 runs. He has also registered a ton and three fifties. But for that, Sarfaraz will also need to be included in the upcoming second Test vs New Zealand in Pune. With Shubman Gill expected to return to the playing XI, he is expected to compete for a spot with KL Rahul.