Sarfaraz Khan savaged with 'overrated, one-match wonder' remarks as Dhruv Jurel, Shreyas Iyer threaten India spot

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 08, 2024 06:13 AM IST

Sarfaraz Khan has notably been among the batters who have underperformed in the recently-concluded New Zealand Test series at home

India batter Sarfaraz Khan, on Thursday, was savaged on social media and warned that his spot in the India Test line-up is under threat amid his slump in the format and impressive batting shows from Dhruv Jurel and Shreyas Iyer. Sarfaraz has notably been among the batters who have underperformed in the recently-concluded New Zealand Test series at home, where India suffered a 0-3 whitewash.

India's Sarfaraz Khan (R) and Dhruv Jurel attend an India practice session(AFP)
India's Sarfaraz Khan (R) and Dhruv Jurel attend an India practice session(AFP)

Sarfaraz did not feature in the series against Bangladesh as India preferred the experienced KL Rahul with an eye on the Australia tour. However, in a chance opportunity, in the opener against New Zealand, Sarfaraz carved out a valiant 150 to force his way into the playing XI for the subsequent matches in the series ahead of a struggling Rahul. But the Mumbai batter only followed by a total score of 21 in the next four innings, including a duck, which left experts worried about his place in the XI for the Australia tour.

Amid his slump, Jurel and Iyer put up impressive knocks as middle-order batters in their respective red-ball games. While Jurel, who did not feature in a single Test match this summer despite being part of the Indian squad, scored a valiant 80 for India A on Thursday on a testing Melbourne track, Iyer followed up his Ranji Trophy century against Maharashtra last month, with a double ton against Odisha on Thursday.

The two performances left social media sending a warning to Sarfaraz as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy nears. Here are some of the reactions

Who is an immediate threat to Sarfaraz?

With Jurel's knock coming up in Australian conditions, especially on a track where India A were sent four down for just 11 runs in the second unofficial Test match against Australia A, national team head coach Gautam Gambhir might want the wicketkeeper-batter to feature in the Perth opener against Pat Cummins' men ahead of Sarfaraz. Not to forget, Jurel had an excellent debut series against England earlier this month, where he had even won the Player of the Match award in Ranchi for his batting heroics in both innings.

Iyer, meanwhile, is still making a strong case to launch a Test comeback, having been dropped from the squad midway through the England series earlier this year following a string of low scores. He did not make compelling case at the start of the domestic season in September, with unimpressive scores in Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup, and hence was not picked for either of India's home Test series. But Iyer has certainly forced his way into reckoning after consecutive Ranji tons.

