Sarfaraz Khan shrugs off India snub, stays locked on present: ‘I can’t do anything about the past’

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan remains unfazed by being overlooked for the Indian Test team in recent times, keeping his focus on performing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. Despite being in excellent form in domestic cricket, he has missed out on selection in the last few Test series, including the England tour and home series against the West Indies and South Africa. Sarfaraz Khan has been in some terrific form in domestic cricket. (PTI)

The right-hander, who made his Test debut on India’s 2024 England tour, has been out of the national reckoning since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he didn’t get a single opportunity. Undeterred, Sarfaraz has let his performances in domestic cricket speak for him. In the Ranji Trophy clash against Hyderabad, he produced a stunning double century, scoring 227 runs off 219 balls, including 19 boundaries and nine sixes, underlining his rich form and determination to stake a claim for higher honours.

Sarfaraz emphasised his focus on the present, brushing aside past disappointments and future uncertainties. The Mumbai batter revealed that his approach is simple: concentrate on the game at hand, stick to his routine, and continue performing the way he has for years, regardless of external pressures or expectations.

“I try to stay in the present. I can’t do anything about the past. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. All I know is that I’m going to go home, bat at home, spend time with my father, sleep at the hotel and play the match tomorrow. I don’t think about the future. I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing for years,” Sarfaraz told the Indian Express.

“I consider myself very lucky”: Sarfaraz Khan Sarfaraz reflected on fulfilling a long-cherished dream of sharing the field with some of cricket’s biggest names. From playing alongside Virat Kohli at RCB to teaming up with Rohit Sharma in the Test side, and now joining MS Dhoni at CSK for next IPL season after initially going unsold, Sarfaraz called himself fortunate for these opportunities.

“My dream was to play with the legends of this generation. I played with Virat bhai at RCB. I never thought I’d get a chance to play with Rohit bhai, but I did in the Test team. I never thought I’d play with Mahi bhai, especially after he retired from international cricket. But after going unsold, CSK picked me in the IPL. I consider myself very lucky,” he said.