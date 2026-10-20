Scott Boland grabs opportunity on rain-hit day as South Africa continue to struggle against Australia in 2nd Test

Scott Boland does not get many chances to bowl for Australia in Test matches, but he showed again on Monday that when he gets the call, he is ready to step up. Australia's Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton. (AFP)

Boland took four for 31 to have South Africa tottering at 97 for five after two rain-hit days of the second Test at St George's Park.

"I like to play every game I can," the 37-year-old said, but admitted it was not always possible with Australia having three world-class fast bowlers ahead of him in skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

All four seamers are in the top ten of the world Test bowling rankings.

But Boland got his opportunity in Gqeberha when Australia opted for an all-seam attack.

Although he had not played in a first-class match since March and had not appeared in a Test match since January, Boland said he kept sharp by working hard before the tour and during net practices since the team arrived in South Africa.

"My mindset is to find my line and length quickly," he said.

Boland did that to devastating effect when he took both wickets as South Africa slipped to 20 for two on a rain-ruined first day.

Then he struck early on Monday -- after rain delayed the start of play by six hours -- and again shortly before the close.

Boland's relentless accuracy left world Test champions South Africa in a precarious position as they sought to play their way back into the three-match series after losing the first Test in Durban by 214 runs.

"He doesn't miss his spot very often," said South African batting coach Ashwell Prince in comparing Boland to former South African opening bowler Vernon Philander.

"His balls are always on or around the top of the stumps so there's always that uncertainty (for batters)."

But Prince said he expected the South African bowlers to be similarly threatening.

"The ball is moving around and the pitch is a bit soft so there are some divots around. I like to think we have a few bowlers that can present the same challenges," he explained.

Only five runs were added to the overnight 20 for two before Boland struck in his second over of the day.

Debutant Marques Ackerman was caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey for six, with the left-hander edging a ball bowled from around the wicket which seamed away off the pitch.

Matthew Breetzke, who together with Ackerman was brought into the side to strengthen the batting, made only four before he provided Carey with a third catch when he played a loose shot against Starc.

South Africa seemed to be clawing their way back into the contest as Ryan Rickelton (31) added 52 for the fifth wicket with Bavuma but Rickelton fell to a sensational one-handed catch at first slip by Matt Renshaw when Boland was brought back into the attack shortly before the close.