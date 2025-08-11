Seriously? Throwing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma out of India's ODI setup? Just because they aren't playing doesn't mean...

Has the dust settled? Because if not, let us settle it down for you. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shouldn't go anywhere. This isn't just nostalgia speaking. These are pure facts. Have they been India's greatest T20I players over the last few years? No. Were they the country's leading scorers in Tests lately? Not by a mile. But are they the best India's ODI set-up has to give? Absolutely. And if you don't take our word for it, look no further than a few months back, when Ro-Ko proved just why they are an inseparable part of India's 50-overs setup. It's not time yet for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to go(AFP)

But before that, let's rewind the clock back to 2013. Sourav Ganguly was five years into his retirement, Sachin Tendulkar only had a few months left, and Rahul Dravid had called time after a woeful tour of Australia. VVS Laxman followed his Eden Gardens partner into the sunset shortly after, whereas Virender Sehwag had only a little left in the tank. Very quickly, India's Fab Four had faded away. What was to happen now? Where would the next generation of Indian cricketers – scratch that – Indian stars come from? Was Indian cricket ever going to get a servant equivalent of their idols? No sooner was that call answered, first by Kohli, and then Rohit, who slowly but surely became world beaters. Over the next 10 years, Rohit became the only batter in history to smoke not one, not two, but three ODI double-centuries. THREE. Yes, even today, let that sink in. And as Rohit enjoyed his time as opener – the second wind his career so desperately needed – Kohli flourished to become, quite possibly, the best in the world.

But all that seems a distant memory now, doesn't it? Kohli and Rohit are no longer the same destructive forces they once were. Honestly, to expect a double-century or a daddy hundred from Rohit at 38 would be unfair on both him and the expectations of the fans. Similarly, to see Kohli peel off centuries in successive matches – like he did against West Indies in 2018 – is a bridge too far to cross. Still, to let Kohli and Rohit go, as is doing the rounds, is a mistake the BCCI may not recover from, at least not anytime soon.

Why, you ask? Two situations. How about the mind harked back to February 23 earlier this year? With India chasing 252 to win against Pakistan, Rohit and Shubman Gill are dismissed with 100 on the board. With Pakistan sensing an opening, up steps a familiar foe? Who else but Kohli, the batter who's given them nightmares for the last decade and a half? 183 not out in the 2012 Asia Cup, 107 in the 2015 World Cup in Australia, and the unforgettable unbeaten 82 at the 2022 T20 World Cup in front of a packed MCG. In another blockbuster India-Pakistan clash, Kohli added to his crown against the arch-rivals at an ICC event, helping India enhance their already-superior record against Pakistan.

Two matches later, Kohli did it again, this time against a team that has given India more hurt than any other. Remember November 19, 2023? How can you not? As the internet puts it, the only revenge for that loss is if India can one day silence Australia in a World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of 95,000 faithful. But with fears of another defeat to the Aussies lurking, Kohli's 84 held the innings together, forming the bedrock of India's win. And to think that Kohli had played just three ODIs in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma remains an equal force

On to Rohit then. The Indian captain may not even remain skipper of the ODI team for long, if reports of Shubman Gill being elevated are to be believed. But does that take away from the fact that Rohit can switch gears and enter back into the zone just like that? Let's refresh some more memory. After enduring arguably the worst Test series of his life in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit brushed off those cobwebs when India and England warmed up for the Champions Trophy.

In the 2nd T20I, Rohit roared back to form with a 32nd ODI century, his 119-run knock powering India to a successful chase of 305. A few days later, Rohit produced another winner. With the Champions Trophy title on the line against New Zealand, Rohit's composed and measured innings of 76, where the second-highest individual score was Shreyas Iyer's 48, ensured India did not stutter when they were reduced to 106/2 in chase of 252, successfully gunning it down to be crowned champions – India's second ICC title in two years.

Kohli's recent picture with an excessive grey beard sparked a storm on social media, as did some unflattering visuals of Rohit arriving in Mumbai after a vacation. At the end of the day, when it's these two, the public sentiment runs wild. They retired from T20Is because they had nothing left to prove. Both called it a day in Tests, because they no longer believed they were fitting in the scheme of things after the brutal Australia tour claimed two more Indian careers. The debate over whether Kohli and Rohit were past their prime in Test cricket can wait for another day. But by no stretch of the imagination are they even close to finishing in ODIs. And the BCCI, recognising their enduring value, must keep this in mind. Write them off at your own peril.