Shafali's lone hand in vain as Australia win third T20I

India restricted Australia to just four and five runs in the last two overs, but the damage had already been done by Ellyse Perry and Harris Grace's blazing knocks in the middle overs.

After Australia suffered two early jolts, Perry counter-attacked to hammer an entertaining 75 off 47 balls (nine fours, three sixes) while Grace smashed 41 off 18 balls (four fours, three sixes) to power Australia to 172/8 in the third T20I here on Wednesday. The runs proved enough as India’s chase fizzled out after the fall of Shafali Verma, the hosts conceding a 21-run defeat to trail 2-1 in the five-match series.

The home team had its moments but couldn't match Australia's all-round might. Young Shafali Verma surely won over a lot of fans with her strokeplay during a 41-ball 52.

When in full flow, Shafali is a great entertainer; she times the ball beautifully and packs a lot of power in her shots. The din of the Brabourne Stadium crowd had to be heard when the umpire ruled Darcie Brown’s delivery a no-ball, granting her a reprieve. She was on 48 then.

The fifty was completed two balls later with her sixth four and celebrated wildly in the stands. But, the joy didn’t last long as Shafali holed out to deep midwicket two balls later.

If India had to run Australia close, Smriti Mandhana needed to repeat her heroics of the second game. However, their hopes were dashed when the stylish left-hander mistimed a pull to offer an easy catch to mid-on. Jemimah Rodrigues hit some attractive fours but didn’t last long.

Shafali did well to soak the pressure as Harmanpreet took time to settle down. After 10 overs, India were 79 for two with Shafali on 43 off 27 balls.

When the opening batter fell for 52, India needed 67 off 39 balls. It went downhill from there. Skipper Harmanpreet, the last hope, failed to clear the midwicket fielder at the total of 123.

It then boiled down to the power-hitters. Deepti Sharma took on the bowlers but didn’t get the support after Richa Ghosh fell early. Australia seized it by leaving India 27 to get off the last over.

For once, Australia’s famed top-order didn’t click as a unit. Opener Alissa Healy and No 3 batter Tahila McGrath were both back in the hut after the first two overs. Both out for one run, falling to inswingers by Renuka and Anjai Sarvani. The other opener Beth Mooney got a start but couldn’t capitalise this time, falling or 30 (22 balls).

India also lifted their fielding standard on the day, compared to the first two days. But, it was credit to Australia's depth in batting that they found a way to get to 170 plus and then managed to strike vital breakthroughs to derail India's chase.

Brief scores: Aus 172/8 (E Perry 75; R Singh 2/24) vs India 151/7 (S Verma 52; D Brown 2/19). Aus won by 21 runs

