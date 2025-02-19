Shaheen Afridi gives it back to Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan captain argues needlessly: 'I'm sorry but you can't…'

Tempers flared between two of Pakistan cricket's biggest superstars – Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan – as a result of frustration piled on the home team by some sensational batting by centurions Tom Latham, Will Young and half-centurion Glenn Phillips. New Zealand posted a huge total of 320/5 in their 50 overs in the Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan in Karachi, in the process, unleashing carnage on their bowlers. Time and again, captain Rizwan lost his cool on his bowlers, and justifiably so. However, in the one instance when Rizwan crossed the line, Shaheen had none of his temper tantrums. Shaheen Afridi wasn't having any of Mohammad Rizwan's 'frustration'(Screengrab)

The incident took place in the 47th over. New Zealand, placed smoothly at 265/4, had a close shave when a ball from Shaheen beat Latham, but took the outside edge for a four. The delivery was rather good, squaring up Latham as he tried to flick the ball. If anything, Shaheen should have been lauded for producing the first real exciting moment in the field for Pakistan since New Zealand lost the wicket of Will Young. But instead of motivating his pacer, Rizwan wasn't impressed. He said something animatedly to Shaheen – all signs pointing towards blaming the pacer – but the left-armer retaliated by hurling a mouthful of his own.

Watch the clip below:

Also Read: Karachi crowd scared, New Zealand batter ducks as 'loud noise' erupts in Champions Trophy opener vs Pakistan

Also Read: Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates

Simon Doull agrees

Even former New Zealand quick Simon Doull, on air, agreed: "I'm sorry, but you cannot be having a go at the bowler there. It was a genuinely good delivery."

A few overs ago, Rizwan dished out a similar treatment to Abrar Ahmed as the left-arm spinner conceded 16 in his last over. After Latham swept him for six, Rizwan walked up to him and explained something to him patiently. However, the next delivery, when Abrar did not learn, and Latham took him for two fours off the next three balls, Rizwan was miffed and shouted at his bowler.

Pakistan bowlers were belted, with Shaheen going wicketless for 68 runs and Haris Rauf conceding 83 runs for 2 wickets. Abrar, with 1/47 was Pakistan's most-economical bowler on show as the rest of the bowlers went for plenty.